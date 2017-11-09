Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Polanski won't face charges over latest Swiss rape allegations

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
9 November 2017
08:27 CET+01:00
sexual abusepolanski

Share this article

Polanski won't face charges over latest Swiss rape allegations
Polanski. Photo: Laurent Emmanuel/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
9 November 2017
08:27 CET+01:00
Swiss prosecutors on Wednesday ruled out bringing charges over the latest rape allegations against filmmaker Roman Polanski because the statute of limitations for the alleged 1972 assault had expired.
Renate Langer, a 61-year-old former actress, told Swiss police in September that she met Polanski when she was 15 while working as a model in Munich before travelling to his home in Gstaad, where he raped her.
   
Prosecutors in Bern had previously said they would evaluate the allegations to assess the possibility of mounting a criminal case.
   
According to laws in place in 1972, the alleged victim had a maximum of 15 years to come forward, the regional prosecutor's office in Bern said in a statement.
   
"Criminal proceedings would be prohibited under statute of limitation rules", it added.
   
Langer is the fourth woman to publicly accuse Polanski of sexual assault.
   
Polanski in 1977 pleaded guilty in the United States to having unlawful sex with Samantha Geimer -- aged 13 at the time -- but fled the country before he could be sentenced. He remains a fugitive from the US justice system.
   
British actress Charlotte Lewis in 2010 also accused Polanski of assaulting her just after her 16th birthday in 1983.
   
In August, a woman identified only as Robin said she was "sexually victimized" by the French-Polish film director when she was 16, in 1973.
   
Polanski's film career has continued to flourish since he fled the US for France, where many consider him an icon.
   
He has eight Cesars -- the French equivalent of an Oscar -- as well as a best director Academy Award for Holocaust drama "The Pianist."
sexual abusepolanski
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Swiss professor takes leave of absence from Oxford over sexual abuse allegations

Roman Polanski under investigation over alleged rape in Switzerland in 1972

Teacher jailed for ‘sado-masochism’ with pupils

Pedophile Geneva money manager handed jail term

Zurich swim instructor jailed for child sex abuse

Church 'sorry' for Swiss child home torture

Elderly priest rejects sex abuse claims

Swiss outlaw underage prostitution
Advertisement

More news

Peers behind most teen sex abuse: study

Force clergy to report paedophiles: Swiss MP
Advertisement
4,694 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Five quirky Swiss winter getaways
  2. The pros and cons of working in Switzerland
  3. Swiss man who spied on German tax officials avoids jail time
  4. Swiss among ten arrested in French anti-terror operation
  5. Swiss tourism chief optimistic for winter season after fall of franc
Advertisement

Discussion forum

10/11
Disputing medical garment bill
10/11
Why are you leaving?
10/11
Chinese company Fosun moves to Lucerne
10/11
Driveway fix
10/11
Naturalisation, neighbour noise-nagging, and...
10/11
Prenatal Yoga/Yoga for Expecting Mothers in Zurich
View all discussions

Noticeboard

08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
View all notices
Advertisement