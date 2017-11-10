Five quirky Swiss winter getaways

Whitepod
Photo: Hayley Hay/Whitepod
Get close to nature with a stay in one of these luxury eco-pods nestled on a mountainside in the canton of Valais. Go for a snowshoe, ski on the resort’s private runs and have dinner in the restaurant before returning to your cosy heated pod for the night. And with its good eco credentials you know you’re making little impact on the wonderful environment outside the front door. whitepod.com
Mongolian yurts
Photo: Goldenpass
At 2,042m altitude at the top of Rochers-de-Naye in the canton of Vaud is the unlikely sight of five Mongolian yurts. The eight-bed yurts are great fun for groups or families to spend a night on top of a mountain with a formidable view of the starry night sky. Couples may prefer the more intimate ‘love yurt’ package including a half bottle of champagne and food served in a two-person yurt. goldenpass.ch
Iglu Hotel
Photo: IgluDorf
Igloo villages are dotted all over the Swiss mountains, including Zermatt, Gstaad, Davos and Engelberg. Bunk down in a dorm room, opt for a cosy ‘romantic’ igloo or splash out on a suite that comes with its own private jacuzzi. There’s even a ‘hot igloo’ at Engelberg which offers the feel of an igloo in a heated white tent (but we think that misses the point, frankly). iglu-dorf.com
PODhouses
Photo: Camping Flims
It’s a bit nippy for camping; instead this campsite in Flims offers cute little eco-pods as an alternative to tents, perfect for when there’s snow on the ground. Basic but cosy, they include heating and a charcoal barbecue, though bring your own sleeping bags for the beds. It’s perfect for a ski stay – a shuttle bus will whisk you to the slopes at Flims and Laax in just five minutes. camping-flims.ch
Husky Hotel
Photo: Hüttenhotel
Interested in dog sledding? Stay in a hut at Hüttenhotel Husky-Lodge in Muotathal, in the canton of Schwyz, and you can get up close to the 30 Siberian huskies that live there. The hotel offers a range of husky-based activities: learn how to mush, go snowshoeing with huskies or opt for a simple ride on a husky-drawn sled. You can even stay in an igloo for that authentic Siberian experience. erlebniswelt.ch
