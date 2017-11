File photo: Phil Richards

A 54-year-old man died on Saturday evening at Winterthur station when he fell off a platform in an apparent accident.

The incident occurred at around 9pm when the man touched a moving train as it came into the platform, lost his balance and fell on the tracks between the train and the platform, Zurich cantonal police said in a statement

The 54-year-old victim, who was from another unnamed canton, was so badly injured that he died at the scene.

The public prosecutor’s office and Zurich cantonal police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.