Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Geneva initiative aims to cap health insurance premiums

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
14 November 2017
09:54 CET+01:00
health insurancepremiums

Share this article

Geneva initiative aims to cap health insurance premiums
WaveBreakMedia/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
14 November 2017
09:54 CET+01:00
The political left in Geneva has launched a cantonal initiative aiming to cap basic health insurance premiums at ten percent of a household’s income.
Speaking to the press including Le Temps, Carole-Anne Kast, president of Geneva’s Socialist Party, said they would prefer action to be taken at federal level but that they were not willing to wait any longer. 
 
“We are pleading to Bern for reform but we must take action locally now. We can’t wait,” she said.
 
The initiative doesn’t aim to help people who are already receiving social assistance to pay their premiums, but those working people who pay more than ten percent of their income on health insurance.
 
Campaigners have until March 2018 to gather the required 5,100 signatures to push it to a cantonal referendum.
 
Geneva residents pay among the highest premiums in Switzerland for their compulsory basic health insurance (LaMal), which provides the same cover wherever you live in the country but is calculated on the costs to insurers of providing healthcare in that canton.
 
According to figures from the Swiss statistics office quoted by Le Temps, the average monthly premium in 2017 (based on a 300 franc excess with accident cover) was 447 francs in Switzerland as a whole, but 554 francs in Geneva, set to rise to 583 in 2018.
 
Premiums will rise by an average of four percent in 2018, but again that varies, with the canton of Vaud seeing the highest increases (6.4 percent) against Schwyz on the lowest (1.6 percent).
 
In 2016 the Swiss upper house of parliament rejected a similar initiative to cap premiums at federal level, saying it should be up to the cantons to legislate on the issue.
 
Premiums for compulsory medical insurance are set by the country's 60-odd private insurers each year, usually at the end of September, with figures approved by the federal government.
 
In 2014 voters rejected an initiative to change the system to a single, publicly-run insurance scheme which backers said would have helped to reign in premiums.
health insurancepremiums
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

10 reasons to get on board with Qatar Airway’s QSuite

Related articles

Swiss health insurance premiums to rise four percent on average in 2018

Steep health insurance rises for some in 2016

Health insurers eye higher costs for the 'lazy'

Swiss reject public health insurance plan

Public V private? Swiss mull health system shift

Swiss health insurance premiums 'set to jump'

WTO worker 'defrauds' health insurer of $3.4m

Swiss MPs oppose new health insurance model
Advertisement

More news

Assisted suicide increasingly popular in Switzerland

Federal health office quashes Bern’s pot pilot project

Report: Swiss are richer than ever but wealth inequality persists
Advertisement

Should parents in Switzerland be banned from smacking their children?

UN urges Switzerland to fight harder against discrimination and racism

Suspended sentence for driver who caused fatal accident while using smartphone

Ticino proposes potential new minimum wage – but is it enough?
Advertisement
4,714 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Journalists from Switzerland arrested and held for two days in UAE
  2. Switzerland battered by strong winds, rain and snow
  3. Should parents in Switzerland be banned from smacking their children?
  4. Man crushed under train at Winterthur station
  5. Report: Swiss are richer than ever but wealth inequality persists
Advertisement

Discussion forum

15/11
Simple Video editing software
15/11
HMO PharMed TelMed HMO etc?
15/11
Ski Clothing - cheap vs expensive
15/11
Moving back to Switzerland with children
15/11
Wifi in Swiss houses
15/11
Buying a french bulldog
View all discussions

Noticeboard

08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
View all notices
Advertisement