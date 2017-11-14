Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

One dead in accident on Swiss motorway

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
14 November 2017
08:56 CET+01:00
accidentroaddriving

Share this article

One dead in accident on Swiss motorway
File photo: Chalabala/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
14 November 2017
08:56 CET+01:00
One person died and two were injured in a road accident on the A3 on Monday afternoon.
The accident happened near Altendorf between Zurich and Chur at around 5pm, Zurich police said in a statement
 
For reasons as yet unknown, a 21-year-old was driving in the direction of Chur when the car touched the road’s outer guardrail. As the driver was steering the car back into the motorway lane, the vehicle brushed a passing van driven by a 34-year-old. 
 
The van then went out of control, struck the central reservation and collided with a car in the opposite lane.
 
The 52-year-old driver of that third vehicle was killed. The two other drivers were taken to hospital with unspecified injuries. 
 
 
The exact cause of the accident is unknown, say police, though 20 Minuten speculated that it could have been black ice on the road.
 
Following the accident the road was closed in both directions until around 9pm, said the paper. 
 
Witnesses to the accident should call police on 044 247 22 11.
 
accidentroaddriving
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

10 reasons to get on board with Qatar Airway’s QSuite

Related articles

Suspended sentence for driver who caused fatal accident while using smartphone

Six injured on rides at Basel's autumn fair

Driver acquitted over killing of drunk man who lay on road

Geneva man dies in glider accident

18 injured as Swiss bachelor party goes wrong

Mother dies rescuing toddler from lake

A petrolhead's guide to driving Swiss mountain roads

Famed Swiss climber Ueli Steck dies on Everest
Advertisement

More news

Seven injured after train from Italy derails in Switzerland

Cyclist must pay $400,000 in damages after fatal accident

Swiss wingsuit hotspot won’t impose ban
Advertisement

Swiss teenager dies after fall whilst hiking in Austria

Valais man caught driving 100km/hr over speed limit

Two dead after glider crashes into Swiss forest

Italian basejumper 'live streamed own death'

Advertisement
4,714 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Journalists from Switzerland arrested and held for two days in UAE
  2. Switzerland battered by strong winds, rain and snow
  3. Should parents in Switzerland be banned from smacking their children?
  4. Man crushed under train at Winterthur station
  5. Report: Swiss are richer than ever but wealth inequality persists
Advertisement

Discussion forum

15/11
Buying a french bulldog
15/11
Wifi in Swiss houses
15/11
Advice, considering buying Dacia Duster 4x4
15/11
Daycare, any subvention?
15/11
How can I buy shares in Switzerland?
15/11
Ski Clothing - cheap vs expensive
View all discussions

Noticeboard

08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
View all notices
Advertisement