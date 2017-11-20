Fribourg cheesemaker wins World Fondue Championships

The smell of moitié-moitié filled the air in the village of Tartegnin in the canton of Vaud on Saturday as cheese aficionados attended the second World Fondue Championships.

First held in 2015, this biennial event brings together fondue fans and professional chefs for a celebration of this famous Swiss dish.

Caquelons were in abundance as 180 people competed to concoct the very best fondue.

This year, Fribourg cheesemaker Benedikt Wüthrich won the professional competition for the best fondue, while André Bourqui from the canton of Vaud won the amateur prize, reported news agency ATS

They were judged by a panel presided over by local celebrity chef Philippe Chevrier, who owns several restaurants in the Geneva area including the Michelin-starred Domaine de Chateauvieux.

Some 5,000 people flocked to the village of just 240 inhabitants, making this year's event 40 percent bigger than the first World Fondue Championships in 2015, said Stéphane Jayet, president of the organizing committee.

Visitors benefited from a variety of entertainment in the village, including workshops and family activities, as well as plenty of chances to scoff fondue.

The third World Fondue Championships will be held in November 2019.