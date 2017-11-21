Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Suspect admits killing couple in Suberg home

21 November 2017
08:44 CET+01:00
Suspect admits killing couple in Suberg home
Photo: Bas Leenders
21 November 2017
08:44 CET+01:00
A 24-year-old man arrested last week over the double murder of a couple in Suberg, in the canton of Bern, has confessed to killing them, according to police.
A man and a woman in their 60s were found dead in a house in Suberg last Wednesday
 
The suspect was arrested the following day. 
 
During the course of questioning he admitted killing the married couple, Bern police said in a statement on Monday. 
 
Investigations show that the couple died from the effects of blunt trauma.
 
Police believe it was a family drama, though due to the ongoing investigation they have not said how the suspect is related to the deceased couple.
 
The exact circumstances for the crime and the suspect’s motives are yet to be established. 
 
murdersuberg
