Photo: Xenos/Wikimedia Commons

Is the mafia still a force to be reckoned with in today's Italy, and what does it do? Hear Jessica Phelan explain on this week's podcast.

Also, the Swiss village offering up to 60,000 euros to families who move there: we ask Caroline Bishop of The Local Switzerland whether there's a catch.

And we ask Shelley Pascual of The Local Germany whether the German political crisis is as bad as people – particularly some foreign journalists – claim.

Presented by James Savage and Emma Löfgren.

https://aca.st/cb9372