A 17-year-old youth was found lying on the hard shoulder of the A1 motorway between Geneva and Lausanne early on Sunday morning, Swiss media reported.

The young man was spotted lying on the ground just before the Rolle junction by a driver heading towards Geneva at around 3.45am, said Vaud police

The driver stopped and called emergency services. On arrival, they found the teen had a broken ankle and wrist. He was taken to hospital in Morges.

Police discovered a broken rearview mirror at the scene and presume the youth was hit by a vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact police on 021 333 5333.