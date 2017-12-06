Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Controversial ‘sugar daddies’ dating site targets Swiss students

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
6 December 2017
12:29 CET+01:00
datingsugar daddyadvertising

Share this article

Controversial ‘sugar daddies’ dating site targets Swiss students
The website's billboard in Paris. Photo: Anais Caquant/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
6 December 2017
12:29 CET+01:00
It’s already sparked outrage in France and Belgium, now Norwegian dating site RichMeetBeautiful has reportedly begun advertising for ‘sugar babies’ in Switzerland.
According to Blick, a mobile billboard for the site was seen outside the Technopark in Zurich, inviting hard-up students to register for its dating service and hook themselves a rich ‘sugar daddy’ or ‘sugar mummy’, terms generally used to refer to an older, wealthy person who can financially support a younger partner in exchange for sex.
 
"Hello students! Romance, passion, mentoring and a luxurious lifestyle. Date a Sugar Daddy or Sugar Mama," said the Zurich billboard photographed by a Blick reader outside Technopark, which groups together start-ups, research institutes and universities.
 
According to the RichMeetBeautiful website, the company is an ‘online social Sugar Dating network whose participants are ‘not afraid to define exactly what they want in a partner and relationship’.
 
The appearance of adverts for the site in Switzerland comes after it was banned from advertising in France and Belgium, with some saying it was a form of pimping. 
 
 
Police seized the billboard and arrested the driver of the vehicle, while a student association lodged a criminal complaint for pimping. 
 
The site also faced a backlash in Belgium where authorities seized billboards and launched an investigation. 
 
Sigurd Vedal, who runs the site, said at the time it was a “classic misunderstanding”.
 
"We are like a normal dating site, but financial is part of the checklist," he said.
 
 
In Zurich, locals to the Technopark told Blick the publicity van had been seen several times in the area in recent days. 
 
“Of course it bothers us but as long as it stays in the street and doesn’t park, we can’t do anything about it,” a spokeswoman for Technopark told the paper.
 
“It’s totally tasteless,” said one student.
datingsugar daddyadvertising
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Related articles

Looking for love? Here's how to date the Swiss

Swiss Post ‘bribes’ junk mail haters with free muesli

Online scammers target lovelorn in Bern

Lovesick Swiss tourist hunts for mystery Swede

Ten tips for finding true love in Switzerland

Ten ways dating expats could make you happier

'Never put your personal life on hold for work'

Swiss bikini advert for cigars ruled ‘sexist’
Advertisement

More news

Switzerland launches anti-terror action plan

Swiss village votes in favour of paying (some) people to live there

Report: HIV positive people suffer discrimination in Switzerland
Advertisement

St Gallen approves conditional ban on face coverings

Swiss postboxes remain full despite digitalization

Albinen slams 'misleading' international media coverage of settlement offer

Jura parliament finally agrees minimum wage of 20 francs per hour
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. All you need to know about Geneva's Escalade festival
  2. Security stepped up at Zurich train station
  3. Verbier opens season with nearly 2,700 skiing Santas
  4. Former king of Romania dies in Switzerland
  5. Switzerland launches anti-terror action plan
Advertisement

Discussion forum

07/12
Home cook
06/12
Long hair in boys allowed in Basel high schools?...
06/12
Dim Sum basket
06/12
Any rivals to toppreise.ch?
06/12
The Future of Switzerland
06/12
Cantonese Speaking Parents in Zurich
View all discussions

Noticeboard

08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
View all notices
Advertisement