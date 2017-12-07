Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Border guard convicted of failing to help pregnant refugee in distress

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
7 December 2017
12:27 CET+01:00
refugeesyriaborder guards

Share this article

Border guard convicted of failing to help pregnant refugee in distress
Photo: kuzmafoto/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
7 December 2017
12:27 CET+01:00
A border guard in Switzerland has been convicted of charges relating to the stillbirth of a baby born to a refugee who was sent back to Italy.
A military court on Wednesday convicted the guard of causing bodily harm through negligence, attempting to abort a pregnancy and repeatedly failing in his duties, reported news agency ATS.
 
The guard received a six month prison sentence and a fine, both suspended.
 
 
Among the group was a 22-year-old woman who was seven months pregnant. 
 
After being stopped at a Franco-Swiss border point, they were loaded into buses by border guards and ordered back to Italy. On the return journey, the woman began to bleed, but despite repeated calls for help, Swiss authorities did not respond, according to her husband. 
 
He claimed they and their two-year-old son were then detained in a “cell” at Brig station for four hours with no medical assistance, Swiss media reported at the time.
 
They were subsequently put on a train from Brig to the Italian border town of Domodossola, where the woman was hospitalized, but her baby was later stillborn.
 
The prosecution demanded a prison sentence of up to seven years for the border guard, saying he “lacked all humanity”.
refugeesyriaborder guards
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Related articles

'Serious' Syria talks in Geneva extended for two weeks

More Syria talks begin in Geneva this week

French-Swiss cement maker investigated over alleged payments to Islamic State

Switzerland investigates Syrian president's uncle for war crimes

Leaders of Swiss Islamic organization face criminal charges

Fresh Syria talks in Geneva slated for July 10th

Syria peace talks begin again in Geneva

Afghan refugee faces deportation after 25 years in Switzerland
Advertisement

More news

Geneva bans burkini and topless bathing in city’s swimming pools

Controversial ‘sugar daddies’ dating site targets Swiss students

Switzerland launches anti-terror action plan
Advertisement

Swiss village votes in favour of paying (some) people to live there

Report: HIV positive people suffer discrimination in Switzerland

St Gallen approves conditional ban on face coverings

Swiss postboxes remain full despite digitalization
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Former king of Romania dies in Switzerland
  2. Controversial ‘sugar daddies’ dating site targets Swiss students
  3. Man finds wallet with all its cash ten years after losing it
  4. Switzerland launches anti-terror action plan
  5. Analysis: ‘Losing all the glaciers in Switzerland is not that far away’
Advertisement

Discussion forum

08/12
For English men who need perking up!
08/12
Question regarding olive oil
08/12
Currency & Share Trading Platforms
08/12
The Swiss Housing Paradox?
08/12
Estimate Health Insurance for Family of 4
08/12
Bern, Christmas Market, St Ursula's Church,...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
04/10
Parenting Workshop: Can We Talk About Anxiety?
02/10
Looking for fellow crafters
View all notices
Advertisement