Armed man dies after crashing car during police chase

8 December 2017
Photo: Schwyz police
A 23-year-old man died on Friday morning after he crashed his car into a concrete wall when being pursued by police.
Police in the canton of Schwyz were notified of the presence of an armed man parked outside the town hall in Arth early on Friday morning, according to a statement.
 
When police arrived the suspect’s car had already left the scene. 
 
It was later spotted and a police patrol car set off in fast pursuit. 
 
The chase ended after around 1.5km when the suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed it into a concrete wall. He died at the scene. 
 
Police secured the man’s weapon. An investigation aims to discover why the suspect, who had previously had his driving license revoked, was parked outside the town hall with a weapon.
 
police chase
