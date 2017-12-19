Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Financial troubles put future of Geneva festival in doubt

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
19 December 2017
10:33 CET+01:00
geneva festivalmoney

Share this article

Financial troubles put future of Geneva festival in doubt
Photo: Geneva Tourism
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
19 December 2017
10:33 CET+01:00
It’s one of the biggest annual festivals in Switzerland: the Fêtes de Genève is held each August by the lake, culminating in a huge fireworks display. But major financial losses for the second year in a row mean it might not run in the same form – if at all – in 2018.
Speaking on Monday, tourism executive Yves Menoud told the press that a festival like the one held this year will be “clearly impossible” to stage in 2018, reported Le Matin
 
This year’s festival left organizers in the red by 3.2 million francs, less than the 6 million franc debt of 2016 but still far more than the 500,000 franc loss predicted.
 
Consequently organizers have no more reserves to put towards 2018’s summer festival, which therefore must not make a loss. 
 
Currently, the only thing announced for 2018 is the giant ferris wheel in the Jardin Anglais, said the paper.
 
Even the fireworks display may not take place. 
 
“We intend to examine certain avenues from now until the beginning of February. But it may be that we can only have the big wheel and a small version of the festival,” said Menoud.
 
A short timeframe for organizing the 2017 edition and the increased cost of security measures were partly to blame, according to Geneva Tourism. 
 
An internal investigation also revealed some inefficiencies, said the paper, but no embezzlement was uncovered. 
 
The head of Geneva Tourism, Philippe Vignon, and chief festival organizer Christian Kupferschmid are no longer in their posts as a result.
geneva festivalmoney
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Report: Switzerland’s richest got even richer in 2017

Study: average Swiss household has 7,000 francs monthly disposable income

Thousands in Switzerland are blacklisted for not paying health insurance premiums

Report: A fifth of Swiss residents struggle financially

Report: Swiss are richer than ever but wealth inequality persists

Ticino proposes potential new minimum wage – but is it enough?

Young Swiss socialists campaign for higher taxes on rich

Report: Switzerland is no longer world’s richest country

Advertisement

More news

Geneva eyes Unesco recognition for Escalade festival

Basel Fasnacht recognized by Unesco as ‘intangible heritage’

Dual German, Swiss exhibitions lift veil on Nazi-era art hoard
Advertisement

Zurich admits to ‘losing’ nearly a thousand works of art over the years

Prehistoric menhir found near Bern

Europe’s largest freshwater aquarium opens in Lausanne

Balzac, Rousseau and Shelley to adorn streets of Neuchâtel
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Surviving the big Swiss chill: myths and facts about cold weather
  2. IN PICS: World’s steepest classic funicular railway opens in Switzerland
  3. Study: Children of immigrants ‘more likely to fail’ at studies
  4. Swiss train derails after hitting block of ice
  5. It WON’T be a white Christmas in Swiss cities this year
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/12
Last minute travel insurance for canceling...
19/12
Semi professional light camera
19/12
Are water softeners common in CH
19/12
Day trips from Zurich this Christmas week?
19/12
[Zurich] Dungeon & Dragons on Sundays
19/12
Permit B holder
View all discussions

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
View all notices
Advertisement