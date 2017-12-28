Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Missing Valais man ‘froze to death’

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
28 December 2017
10:44 CET+01:00
missingvalaishypothermia

Share this article

Missing Valais man ‘froze to death’
The man went missing in Vétroz. Photo: Taou Lavigne, Wikimedia Commons
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
28 December 2017
10:44 CET+01:00
A young man who went missing from Vétroz in the canton of Valais following a work party on Saturday has been found dead.

The 24-year-old, who was not wearing a coat, is thought to have frozen to death in overnight temperatures of minus three degrees, according to newspaper reports.

The man’s body was discovered lying in a vegetable plot by a dog walker six days after his disappearance.

The young man, who worked for a drilling company, had moved on to a club with friends following a work night out.

At around 10pm he was thrown out of the club in t-shirt sleeves, apparently because he had no money.

According to Valais paper Le Nouvelliste, a worker at a kebab stand opposite the club was the last person to see him alive.

He said he had given the young man a sandwich although he had not had the money to pay for it.

The kebab seller said he was accompanied by another person.

The dead man’s father said he found it hard to accept that his son had died of hypothermia.

He said his son may have become disorientated and been heading for Sion.

A manhunt involving search dogs and helicopters failed to find the missing man.

 
missingvalaishypothermia
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Spanish au pair who went missing in Switzerland ‘has amnesia’ says father

Valais launches referendum campaign for Sion Olympics

Swiss government backs Sion 2026 as date set for Valais vote

Swiss army plane crashes in mountains

Swiss canton launches new local currency

Valais investigates claims of fraud in recent cantonal election

Valais voters oust right-wing politician in ‘defeat for populism’

Swiss bidder pays record 160,100 francs for licence plate
Advertisement

More news

Hot weather causes forest fire fears in Valais

Swiss glacier reveals body of skier missing for 53 years

Self-driving shuttles premiere in Sion

Advertisement

8 fantastic reasons to visit French-speaking Switzerland

Volleyball player from Sierra Leone 'missing' in Switzerland

Swiss champion snowboarder killed by avalanche

Swiss police save horse in dramatic river rescue
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Three people die in avalanches in Swiss Alps
  2. Nearly 30 injured in collision of Swiss cruise ship on the Rhine
  3. Man’s body washed up at Zurich hydropower station
  4. Majority back scrapping TV licence fee at referendum
  5. Swiss Post reports bumper Christmas parcel trade
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/12
Must read articles about Switzerland
28/12
Digital Piano
28/12
Dog Sitter in Lausanne
28/12
Looking for a flatshare/room
28/12
German Playgroup in Adliswil
28/12
Halal Meat in Switzerland
View all discussions

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
View all notices
Advertisement