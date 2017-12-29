Where to celebrate New Year with fireworks

Photo: swiss-image.ch/Caroline Minjolle

Looking for a spectacular start to the New Year? Free firework displays at locations across the country will ensure 2018 goes off with a bang!

December 31st:

Geneva

Head on down to the Quai du Mont-Blanc for a multicultural party laid on by the city of Geneva and featuring urban and Afro-Caribbean music provided by local musicians and DJs.Fireworks will illuminate the harbour at midnight. More info here.

Zurich

The New Year’s Eve party on the banks of Lake Zurich is the highlight of the city’s festivities. Around 100,000 visitors flock to the lakeside each year to count down to the New Year and experience the spectacular fireworks display. Food stands, bars and live music performances add to the enjoyment. More info here.

Basel

The city’s historic Middle Bridge will be the venue for an impressive fireworks display over the Rhine, starting at 12.30am. And while you’re waiting for the clock to strike midnight, you can warm yourself up with a glass of the mulled wine offered free tovisitors between 11pm and 1am.More info here.

Brunnen

Starting at 12.30am the huge display will light up Lake Lucerne. Visitors can enjoy the spectacle from the lakeshore promenade. More info here.

January 1st:

Ascona

The Ticino lakeside town gets the festivities going at 6.30p.m on the piazza. Visitors are promised a stunning fireworks display and breathtaking views of Lake Maggiore. More info here.

Interlaken

The Interlaken Pyromusical event promises a feast for the senses combining fireworks and music – this year the theme is ‘The best of Queen’. Starts at 7.45pm at the Höhematte West.

Lucerne

For the eleventh year running, the leading hotels in Lucerne are joining forces with the KKL Luzern and Lucerne Tourism to organize a huge firework display over the bay of Lake Lucerne starting at 8pm. The partner hotels will be serving special menus, and gala cruises are offered on the lake.