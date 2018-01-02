Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Man dies in car fire at Jura petrol station on New Year’s Eve

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
2 January 2018
12:29 CET+01:00
fire

Share this article

Man dies in car fire at Jura petrol station on New Year’s Eve
Photo: Jura police
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
2 January 2018
12:29 CET+01:00
Police in the canton of Jura are investigating why a vehicle caught fire at a petrol station in the village of Breuleux on Sunday morning, killing the driver.
Given the size of the fire and the fact it took place in a petrol station, a large team of 30 firefighters and eight fire engines was sent to tackle the blaze, police said in a statement.
 
Residents of four nearby apartment blocks were evacuated and one elderly person in shock received medical attention. 
 
Firefighters were unable to save the driver of the car, who was found dead inside the vehicle. 
 
According to Le Matin, the victim was a local musician and guitar teacher who was due to perform during the New Year’s Eve event of a local restaurant later that day.
 
Investigations are ongoing to determine why the car – a hybrid Toyota, according to the paper – burst into flames.
fire
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Unique volunteer opportunity lets you discover yourself while helping others

Learn more about the gap year opportunity attracting volunteers from across the globe to a unique community nestled in 600 acres of wood and farmland in upstate New York.

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Related articles

Series of arson attacks in western Switzerland pinned to one man

New kits aim to save pets in emergency situations

Fire at Graubünden farm kills 2,000 chickens

Suspect arrested for arson attacks that killed 24 horses

Series of fires leaves horses dead at Swiss equestrian centre

Large fire destroys Geneva hotel

300-year-old Valais hotel destroyed by fire

Firefighters rescue 100 from huge blaze in Geneva

Advertisement

More news

Wasps cause Swiss man to accidentally burn down barn

17-year-old dies from injuries after Salez train attack

Police search home of Swiss train attacker
Advertisement

Witness speaks of Salez train attack horror

Tourists put out fire in historic Swiss church with holy water

Arson on Zurich train line raises security questions

Suspected arson attack closes train line to Zurich airport
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How to apply for Swiss citizenship in 2018
  2. Zinedine Zidane's son joining Lausanne
  3. Swiss president: ‘We are lucky to live in Switzerland’
  4. Federer ends memorable 2017 with win at Hopman Cup
  5. Man dies in car fire at Jura petrol station on New Year’s Eve
Advertisement

Discussion forum

02/01
Iran protests
02/01
Deadline to receive tax form
02/01
Short term storage help - Zurich
02/01
Bern Dinner Club - 9 January 2018 - Lebanese...
02/01
French primary system vs Swiss (French) primary
02/01
Storm Dylan
View all discussions

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
View all notices
Advertisement