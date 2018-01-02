Man dies in car fire at Jura petrol station on New Year’s Eve

Photo: Jura police

Police in the canton of Jura are investigating why a vehicle caught fire at a petrol station in the village of Breuleux on Sunday morning, killing the driver.

Given the size of the fire and the fact it took place in a petrol station, a large team of 30 firefighters and eight fire engines was sent to tackle the blaze, police said in a statement

Residents of four nearby apartment blocks were evacuated and one elderly person in shock received medical attention.

Firefighters were unable to save the driver of the car, who was found dead inside the vehicle.

According to Le Matin , the victim was a local musician and guitar teacher who was due to perform during the New Year’s Eve event of a local restaurant later that day.

Investigations are ongoing to determine why the car – a hybrid Toyota, according to the paper – burst into flames.