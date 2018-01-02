One dead after avalanche hits Kandersteg snowshoe hikers

Kandersteg. Photo: Thomas Gerber

A hiker was fatally injured in an avalanche near Kandersteg, in the canton of Bern, on New Year’s Eve.

The man was on a snowshoe hike from Kandersteg to Blüemlisalp with two others on Sunday when they were hit by an avalanche in the Hohtürli area, Bern cantonal police said in a statement

Emergency services quickly located two of the men, who were flown to hospital.

A rescue dog tracked down the third man, but he was seriously injured and died in hospital shortly afterwards.

After heavy snow before and during the Christmas period, the avalanche danger level in the Swiss Alps is currently at 3 out of 5.