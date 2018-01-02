Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

One dead after avalanche hits Kandersteg snowshoe hikers

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
2 January 2018
09:11 CET+01:00
avalanche

Share this article

One dead after avalanche hits Kandersteg snowshoe hikers
Kandersteg. Photo: Thomas Gerber
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
2 January 2018
09:11 CET+01:00
A hiker was fatally injured in an avalanche near Kandersteg, in the canton of Bern, on New Year’s Eve.
The man was on a snowshoe hike from Kandersteg to Blüemlisalp with two others on Sunday when they were hit by an avalanche in the Hohtürli area, Bern cantonal police said in a statement.
 
Emergency services quickly located two of the men, who were flown to hospital.
 
A rescue dog tracked down the third man, but he was seriously injured and died in hospital shortly afterwards.
 
After heavy snow before and during the Christmas period, the avalanche danger level in the Swiss Alps is currently at 3 out of 5.
avalanche
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Unique volunteer opportunity lets you discover yourself while helping others

Learn more about the gap year opportunity attracting volunteers from across the globe to a unique community nestled in 600 acres of wood and farmland in upstate New York.

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Related articles

Off-piste skier killed by avalanche in Valais

Three skiers convicted after causing avalanche that injured two others

Swiss-Austrian ‘avalanche danger management’ submitted to Unesco

Swiss mountain guide investigated over deadly Austrian avalanche

Austrian avalanche victims were Swiss

VIDEO: Swiss scientists spark massive avalanche

Five injured in Swiss Alps avalanche

Swiss champion snowboarder killed by avalanche

Advertisement

More news

Blue SOS sprayed in snow saves lost boarder

Off-piste skiers hit by deadly avalanche

Avalanche kills Austrian and German 'freeriders'

Advertisement

Spectacular video shows Swiss avalanche danger

Two Italians killed in Swiss avalanche: police

CERN ski club members injured in avalanche

Two skiers killed in Swiss avalanches
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How to apply for Swiss citizenship in 2018
  2. Zinedine Zidane's son joining Lausanne
  3. Federer ends memorable 2017 with win at Hopman Cup
  4. Swiss president: ‘We are lucky to live in Switzerland’
  5. One dead after avalanche hits Kandersteg snowshoe hikers
Advertisement

Discussion forum

02/01
Extremeley strong storms expected in Switzerland
02/01
Iran protests
02/01
Divorce and property
02/01
Bern Dinner Club - 9 January 2018 - Lebanese...
02/01
Storm Dylan
02/01
Dress code in Swimming pools
View all discussions

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
View all notices
Advertisement