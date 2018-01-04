Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Switzerland at high risk of avalanches after storm Burglind

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
4 January 2018
12:01 CET+01:00
snowavalanchealps

Share this article

Switzerland at high risk of avalanches after storm Burglind
The red marked areas show the highest avalanche risk. Photo: SLF
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
4 January 2018
12:01 CET+01:00
Major avalanches are to be expected in the coming days in Switzerland after heavy snowfalls in the mountains and storm-force winds.

“Large parts of Switzerland are affected,” Christine Pielmeier of the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF told public broadcaster SRF.

Pielmeier said there had been over a meter of new snow in the canton of Valais over the past three days, and half a meter had fallen on the north side of the Alps.

In addition, storm Burglind that hit Switzerland with force on Wednesday had caused layers of snow to shift.

The researcher said more snow – between 50 and 70 centimeters – was expected to fall in the Alps on Thursday and the strong winds would continue.

A further concern was that the snow line was expected to rise to 2,000 meters over the course of Thursday.

This meant that the new snow at lower levels could be saturated with rain and become unstable.

“The avalanche situation is very dangerous in many parts of the Alps at the moment,” Peilmeier said, warning that major avalanches could come down into the valleys.

Skiing off-piste was currently “very dangerous”, the SLF researcher said.

She warned that the high level of risk will remain at least until Friday.

The threat of avalanches has closed train lines over the Furka and Oberalp passes in Valais, Blick reported.

Storm Burglind caused wide scale weather chaos and damage as it swept across Switzerland on Wednesday with gusts of up to 130 kmh in low-lying areas.

Around 70 takeoffs and landings were affected at Zurich airport and numerous train lines were disrupted.

snowavalanchealps
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Unique volunteer opportunity lets you discover yourself while helping others

Learn more about the gap year opportunity attracting volunteers from across the globe to a unique community nestled in 600 acres of wood and farmland in upstate New York.

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Related articles

One dead after avalanche hits Kandersteg snowshoe hikers

Three people die in avalanches in Swiss Alps

Off-piste skier killed by avalanche in Valais

It WON’T be a white Christmas in Swiss cities this year

One dead as storm sweeps Switzerland

Three skiers convicted after causing avalanche that injured two others

Avalanche warnings as Valais recovers from record snowfall

Heavy snow disrupts Swiss roads, rails and airports
Advertisement

More news

Ski resorts rejoice as Switzerland set for glacial weekend

Switzerland battered by strong winds, rain and snow

Five quirky Swiss winter getaways

Advertisement

Snowfall ends Switzerland’s Indian summer

Alpine passes close as snow hits Switzerland

Missing Swiss hunter found dead in mountains near Brienz

Swiss glaciers lost 3 to 4 percent ice in the last year alone
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How to apply for Swiss citizenship in 2018
  2. Hurricane strength winds strike Switzerland
  3. Swiss president: ‘We are lucky to live in Switzerland’
  4. 2018 bucket list: what to do in Switzerland this year
  5. Man dies in car fire at Jura petrol station on New Year’s Eve
Advertisement

Discussion forum

04/01
Tour of nearby Ski Resorts of Zurich (Flumserberg,...
04/01
Plastering the cellar.
04/01
Driving through the Gotthard
04/01
RAV "Bonus" question
04/01
Anyone selling a QWERTY laptop?
04/01
DeVere group cold calling again.
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
10/10
Personal Development Coach - Free 1st session
View all notices
Advertisement