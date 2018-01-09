Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Lauberhorn ski race training cancelled due to bad weather

9 January 2018
Lauberhorn ski race training cancelled due to bad weather
Photo: Lauberhorn.ch
9 January 2018
The first men's World Cup downhill training run in Wengen was cancelled on Tuesday because of snow and high winds, organizers said.
"First downhill training cancelled at @WeltcupWengen due to the weather conditions with approx. 20cm of fresh snow at the top of #lauberhorn," the International Ski Federation tweeted.
   
Overnight winds of up to 200kph (125mph) also meant there was significant damage to infrastructure on the course, notably at the finish area where tents and the stands were hit. The piste itself was unaffected.
 
   
There are two more downhill training runs scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday before Friday's combined (downhill followed by a slalom), with a downhill set for Saturday and a slalom rounding off competition on Sunday.
 
The Lauberhorn races, due to run from January 12th-14th, are among Switzerland's most famous ski races. Now in its 88th year, the competition includes the longest downhill race in the world and attracts tens of thousands of spectators.
