Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Over 4,000 a year get injured at Swiss gyms

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
10 January 2018
11:58 CET+01:00
exercisegymfitnessinjuries

Share this article

Over 4,000 a year get injured at Swiss gyms
Photo: lunamarina/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
10 January 2018
11:58 CET+01:00
Looking for an excuse to get out of going to the gym? Well now you have one: according to the Swiss office for the prevention of accidents (BFU), in Switzerland around 4,300 people a year injure themselves at gyms and fitness centres.
Overestimating ability, not using equipment correctly and not warming up properly are among the main reasons people get hurt, the BFU said in a press release
 
Ankles, shoulders, abdominal muscles and knees are particularly at risk if people don’t exercise correctly, it said. 
 
However, that’s no reason to avoid the gym altogether, according to the BFU. 
 
To encourage people to keep their New Year’s resolutions, the organization has released a new video in which professional footballer Dennis Hediger gives his top tips for exercising correctly.
 
According to Hediger, the captain of FC Thun, “exercise must be done correctly and with concentration. Each person should train for themselves and not to impress others. Between exercises you must have breaks to allow your body to recover. Muscles develop while you are resting and not while you are working out”.
 
People starting exercise should always warm up properly, seek advice from instructors, avoid using weights that are too heavy and abide by the gym’s safety instructions, advises the BFU.
 
Those aged over 35 who haven’t worked out for a long time should go to the doctor for a check-up before starting exercise, it adds.
exercisegymfitnessinjuries
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The biggest challenges of moving to Switzerland

Switzerland is one of the world’s best expat countries, with some of the highest living standards and a sophisticated, multilingual population. Yet moving to Switzerland can still be stressful and difficult if you don't do it right.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Unique volunteer opportunity lets you discover yourself while helping others

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

Related articles

Police employee 'secretly filmed women in shower'

Students hurt as bus ploughs into barn

Campaign aims to reduce ball injuries
Advertisement

More news

IOC hails North Korea's participation in Olympics as a 'great step forward'

Lauberhorn ski race training cancelled due to bad weather

IOC extends deadline for North Korea to register for winter Games
Advertisement

Federer praises former teammate Hingis after winning second Hopman Cup

Swiss alpine skiing events to go ahead despite mudslide

Flying Federer leads Swiss into Hopman final

Zinedine Zidane's son joining Lausanne
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 13,000 tourists stranded in Zermatt, village cut off as avalanche risk raised to max
  2. Study: Many Swiss job hunters lie to prospective employers
  3. Donald Trump to attend World Economic Forum in Davos
  4. Refugees in Switzerland lack the psychological care they need
  5. SBB pilots lower temperatures in train carriages
Advertisement

Discussion forum

10/01
Swiss tax identification number
10/01
University Choice PLEASE HELP !!!
10/01
Yoga in st. gallen
10/01
What to do with a foreign registered car?
10/01
Donald Trump to attend the WEF in Davos this...
10/01
Selling a right-hand drive car back in UK?...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
View all notices
Advertisement