Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Opposition to Trump’s visit to Davos grows

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
11 January 2018
10:37 CET+01:00
davosweftrump

Share this article

Opposition to Trump’s visit to Davos grows
Davos is gearing up for Trump's visit. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
11 January 2018
10:37 CET+01:00
The announcement that US President Trump is to visit Switzerland later this month to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum has prompted mixed reactions.

While a spokesman for the Swiss government said it was “delighted” that President Trump was coming to the mountain resort of Davos, centre-left politicians have made their displeasure clear.

Government spokesman André Simonazzi tweeted that Swiss President Alain Berset had expressed a desire to meet Trump at the WEF meeting in eastern Switzerland.

Details of the visit would be worked out between the two sides in the coming days, he said.

Meanwhile, the youth wing of the Social-Democratic Party SP is calling on the government to prevent the visit and has begun collecting signatures to a letter to the Federal Council, Blick reported.

It said the Social Democrats had also launched a Facebook campaign to oppose the visit.

It was calling on “all those who see Trump’s policies as posing a danger to progress, security and the environment” to sign the online petition.

The Graubünden branch of the SP said in a statement that the US president was free to visit, but this did not mean he was welcome.

A left-wing protest group, Campax, has also launched a petition against the visit and is planning to stage a demonstration, Blick said.

In Davos itself the locals are rejoicing at the prospect of Trump’s visit, the paper said, with shops and restaurants hoping to serve the US president and his entourage.

davosweftrump
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The biggest challenges of moving to Switzerland

Switzerland is one of the world’s best expat countries, with some of the highest living standards and a sophisticated, multilingual population. Yet moving to Switzerland can still be stressful and difficult if you don't do it right.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Unique volunteer opportunity lets you discover yourself while helping others

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

Related articles

Donald Trump to attend World Economic Forum in Davos

Swiss government: Trump’s Jerusalem policy is an 'obstacle to peace'

Switzerland plunges down global gender ranking

Trump nominates new ambassador to Switzerland

‘No Americans’: Lausanne boat captain has public rant at Trump

Switzerland lambasts US over climate accord decision

Paris snubs French-Swiss company over Trump's border wall

IN PICS: Basel carnival parade targets Trump
Advertisement

More news

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva

US travel ban: Swiss dual nationals can now enter on valid visa

Thousands sign Swiss anti-Trump petition

Advertisement

UN: 'Refugees are anxious, confused and heartbroken'

Swiss foreign minister slams Trump’s travel ban

Iran protests Trump's visa ban through Swiss ambassador

UN refugee bodies react to Trump's refugee ban
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 13,000 tourists stranded in Zermatt, village cut off as avalanche risk raised to max
  2. Donald Trump to attend World Economic Forum in Davos
  3. SBB pilots lower temperatures in train carriages
  4. IN PICS: Swiss ski resorts deal with aftermath of heavy snow
  5. Opposition to Trump’s visit to Davos grows
Advertisement

Discussion forum

11/01
Need lawyer to dispute a bill from Musikschule
11/01
The Swiss Moving Company experience
11/01
How to pay SBB online with Reka-Card
11/01
Kind to lobsters
11/01
University Choice PLEASE HELP !!!
11/01
Donald Trump to attend the WEF in Davos this...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
View all notices
Advertisement