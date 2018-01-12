Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Intelligent street light system wins energy prize

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
12 January 2018
10:24 CET+01:00
energy

Share this article

Intelligent street light system wins energy prize
Photo: EKZ
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
12 January 2018
10:24 CET+01:00
An innovative street lighting project that saves energy by only casting as much light as is needed has been awarded the Swiss energy prize for 2018.

The Swiss Federal Office of Energy awarded the annual Watt d’Or prize to the Zurich electricity company EKZ for a project it has been trialing in Urdorf for the past year.

The federal office said the system allowed the street lighting to be ideally adapted to best serve the needs of the local population while also taking into account animals active at night, the Tages Anzeiger reported.

It also enables an energy saving of up to 70 percent.

The 1km main road passing through Urdorf in the canton of Zurich was fitted with 27 special street lights that can adapt to the traffic levels.

Optical sensors measure the level of traffic and a central computer calculates the right amount of light and transmits this to each of the 27 street lamps.

The level of lighting is then increased or dimmed.

“The aim is for optimal lighting everywhere and at all times,” the paper quoted project leader Jörg Haller as saying.

The adaptive lighting system using LED lights is thought to be unique in Europe.

energy
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The biggest challenges of moving to Switzerland

Switzerland is one of the world’s best expat countries, with some of the highest living standards and a sophisticated, multilingual population. Yet moving to Switzerland can still be stressful and difficult if you don't do it right.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Unique volunteer opportunity lets you discover yourself while helping others

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

Related articles

Geneva airport to ramp up solar energy production

Switzerland’s energy strategy 2050: what you need to know

Swiss-Swedish group ABB purchases US unit worth billions from General Electrics

Swiss voters reject early nuclear withdrawal

World’s oldest nuclear reactor ‘safe until 2030’

Swiss people in favour of early nuclear withdrawal

Crucial or ‘chaotic’? Swiss debate nuclear withdrawal

Eco group fights Bern over wind farm plans
Advertisement

More news

Boats of the future set sail on Lake Geneva

Swiss top global energy sustainability index

Downsized plant set to burn Geneva’s garbage
Advertisement

Coalition seeks 24-year electricity freeze

High winds ground Swiss solar plane's flight

Swiss solar plane pilot in successful desert flight

Swiss solar-powered plane to fly to desert
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Trump’s visit to Davos divides opinion
  2. Donald Trump to attend World Economic Forum in Davos
  3. Campaign draws attention to filthy air in Swiss cities
  4. IN PICS: Swiss ski resorts deal with aftermath of heavy snow
  5. Railways trial smoke-free zones in six stations
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/01
Tutti.ch better than Ricardo.ch?
12/01
New guy introduction
12/01
Submit all claims even if not covered.
12/01
So long, farewell, auf wiedersehen, adieu !!
12/01
So? Where Do You Keep Yours?
12/01
Torgon - Chatel - Morgins etc
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
View all notices
Advertisement