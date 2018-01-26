Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Berset: Switzerland ready to strengthen excellent relationship with the US

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
26 January 2018
12:16 CET+01:00
weftrumpberset

Share this article

Berset: Switzerland ready to strengthen excellent relationship with the US
Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
26 January 2018
12:16 CET+01:00
Swiss President Alain Berset had an “excellent talk” with United States President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos on Friday.

In a Tweet, Berset lauded the “excellent friendship” between the two countries and said they were ready to strengthen it further.

He described Switzerland and the US as “among the most innovative countries in the world”.

President Trump also tweeted that the meeting had been "great" and spoke of the "honour" of being in Switzerland.

Speaking at a news conference following the bilateral meeting, Berset said the two countries wanted to work more closely together to solve global problems, the Swiss news agency SDA reported.

SDA quoted Trump as saying that he would be returning to the US with a lot of goodwill from Switzerland.

Trump said that as a big investor in the US Switzerland had greatly benefited from the massive jump in the stock market.

“I have made Switzerland even richer,” Trump said, according to SDA. 

 
weftrumpberset
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Trump arrives in Switzerland to attend Davos forum

Hundreds protest in Zurich over Trump's visit to Davos

WEF founder: 'It is absolutely essential to have President Trump with us'

Trump to turn salesman-in-chief as WEF summit closes

Warnings undermine rosy business forecast in snowy Davos

Trump and 'Davos Man': best of enemies

Police investigate protestors over ‘Kill Trump’ placard

Davos 2018: what you need to know about Switzerland's biggest business bash
Advertisement

More news

Anti-Trump protest in Swiss capital ahead of Davos visit

UN says Trump slur on 'shithole' countries is 'racist'

Swiss brace for protests over Trump's Davos visit
Advertisement

Trump’s visit to Davos divides opinion

Donald Trump to attend World Economic Forum in Davos

Swiss president: ‘We are lucky to live in Switzerland’

Swiss government: Trump’s Jerusalem policy is an 'obstacle to peace'
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Hundreds protest in Zurich over Trump's visit to Davos
  2. Racism in Switzerland: ‘People of colour are automatically perceived as foreigners’
  3. Survey: Switzerland is still the ‘best country’ in the world
  4. ‘We’ve got the slopes to ourselves’: locals are happy to be stuck in Zermatt
  5. Trapped cavers may have to remain there ‘up to a week’
Advertisement

Discussion forum

26/01
Wealth tax declaration - Permit B -> Full Declaration
26/01
FOR SALE -British Sofa & Chairs (ZUG)
26/01
Ski service
26/01
Medical School
26/01
Is there a legal entitlement to a lunch break...
26/01
"Typical" tax return preparation costs
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/01
Smart camp, 19-23 Feb 2018, Lausanne, Fondation Madeleine Mo
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
View all notices
Advertisement