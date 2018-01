IN PICS: Balloons take to the skies in 40th Château d’Oex festival

Photo: Žaneta Smirnova

The 40th International Balloon Festival kicked off in Château d’Oex on Saturday in glorious weather after some morning mist delayed the start.

The hot air balloons finally took to the skies over the small ski village at 11.30am, two hours late, but were then able to fly continuously throughout the day in clear blue skies.

Photo: Claire Leggett

Some 60 hot air balloon pilots from all over the world are expected to attend the festival’s 40th anniversary edition, which includes a number of competitive events.

Photo: Žaneta Smirnova

Spectators can even go up in a balloon themselves (for 390 francs per adult), since the festival runs passenger flights twice a day throughout the festival.

A highlight is the Night Glow event on Friday, a sound and light show when around 20 balloons and paragliders fly after dark, accompanied by music and a fireworks display.

Photo: Claire Leggett

The festival runs to Sunday February 4th.

For more information visit the festival website