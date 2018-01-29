Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Man injured as toboggan collides with bus in Graubünden

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
29 January 2018
09:04 CET+01:00
tobogganingsledge

Share this article

Man injured as toboggan collides with bus in Graubünden
Photo: Graubünden police
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
29 January 2018
09:04 CET+01:00
A man was injured in a tobogganing accident on Sunday morning after he crashed into a minibus on his sledge.
The 36-year-old and a female companion were sledging at Fideris in the canton of Graubünden when they came across the bus, which was transporting other tobogganers up to the start of the run, said cantonal police
 
The driver brought the bus to a halt immediately, but the two on the sledge were unable to stop and collided head-on with the front of the bus. 
 
The man suffered unspecified injuries and was flown by Rega air rescue service to hospital in Chur. 
 
The woman was unhurt.
 
It's the second sledging accident in the past ten days after a woman died when her sledge plunged off the edge of the piste on to rail tracks near Andermatt. 
tobogganingsledge
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Woman dies in tobogganing accident in Swiss Alps

Ten alternative snow sports for non-skiers

Two die in Swiss Alpine ski resort accidents
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to apply for Swiss citizenship in 2018

Home seeker in Basel offers Bentley GT as finder's fee for house in online ad

Swiss auction house sells vase for price 10,000 times higher than original estimate
Advertisement

Swiss cows miss out again on crown of 'Queen of Mont Blanc' in annual duel

Swiss study: snow to largely disappear from Alps by 2100

How to improve your social life in Switzerland

VIDEO: New satirical film introduces Trump to Geneva
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Boos and brass band greet Trump in Davos
  2. Tearful Federer wins Australian Open for 20th Slam title
  3. Onwards and upwards for mighty Federer after Slam 20
  4. Ageless Federer aims for more Grand Slam glory in Melbourne
  5. Elderly woman dies after going missing on walk in Vaud forest
Advertisement

Discussion forum

29/01
Moving & Working In Switzerland
29/01
Australian Driving Licence to Swiss Exchange
29/01
Opera Chorus experience
29/01
Accident with a bicyclist
29/01
Hello all, i need help finding a home for a...
29/01
Tenants and rent adjustments.
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/01
Smart camp, 19-23 Feb 2018, Lausanne, Fondation Madeleine Mo
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
View all notices
Advertisement