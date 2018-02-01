Body discovered in Thurgau forest is that of missing 20-year-old

File photo: Bas Leenders

Police in the canton of Thurgau are appealing to the public for information after the body of a young woman was found dead in a forest in the canton last week.

The woman’s body was found on January 25th by a member of the public. It was wrapped in a rug and left in a forest near Zezikon.

Initially the woman’s identity was unclear, but on Thursday this week Thurgau police said medical examinations had confirmed the body was that of a 20-year-old who was reported missing on November 12th.

Named in the Swiss press as Isabella T., the woman was last seen on November 3rd in Langstrasse, Zurich, according to 20 Minutes

The cause of death is currently unclear, and it is not known where or when the woman lost her life, said police.

According to investigations, the body was deposited in the forest by a vehicle some time before lunchtime on Christmas Eve.

Anyone who has any information should call Thurgau police on 058 345 22 22.