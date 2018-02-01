Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Body discovered in Thurgau forest is that of missing 20-year-old

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
1 February 2018
09:02 CET+01:00
thurgaubody

Share this article

Body discovered in Thurgau forest is that of missing 20-year-old
File photo: Bas Leenders
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
1 February 2018
09:02 CET+01:00
Police in the canton of Thurgau are appealing to the public for information after the body of a young woman was found dead in a forest in the canton last week.
The woman’s body was found on January 25th by a member of the public. It was wrapped in a rug and left in a forest near Zezikon. 
 
Initially the woman’s identity was unclear, but on Thursday this week Thurgau police said medical examinations had confirmed the body was that of a 20-year-old who was reported missing on November 12th. 
 
Named in the Swiss press as Isabella T., the woman was last seen on November 3rd in Langstrasse, Zurich, according to 20 Minutes.
 
The cause of death is currently unclear, and it is not known where or when the woman lost her life, said police. 
 
According to investigations, the body was deposited in the forest by a vehicle some time before lunchtime on Christmas Eve.
 
Anyone who has any information should call Thurgau police on 058 345 22 22.
thurgaubody
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

There's no better time than the start of a new year to help bring about positive change in the world. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people's lives for the better by volunteering abroad.

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

Helvetian 101: Your guide to the Swiss lifestyle

The biggest challenges of moving to Switzerland

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Related articles

Walker discovers charred body in woods

Thurgau MPs vote to keep French on primary school timetable

Schoolkids uncover human skeleton in Winterthur woods

Swiss glacier reveals body of skier missing for 53 years

Suspect in Swiss murder arrested in Spain

Dog walker finds suspected murder victim in river Rhine

Huge blaze breaks out in Thurgau warehouse

Swiss fair ponders bags for wee problem
Advertisement

More news

Conny-Land head says workers killed dolphins

Elderly priest rejects sex abuse claims

Frauenfeld festival worker killed in storm

Advertisement

Body could be missing boater

Dolphin dies after Swiss techno party
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Opinion: What I’ve learnt from living in Switzerland
  2. Swiss university launches country's first ever degree in yodelling
  3. Parts of Switzerland experience warmest January on record
  4. Zurich bank picks location for anniversary cableway over lake
  5. New Swiss trains ‘do not meet needs of disabled passengers’
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/02
Where can I find a company to deposit a guarantee...
01/02
BBC Salaries Published
01/02
Fine Art Lovers - Need Your Help
01/02
Lugano - Scooter Questions and Recommendations
01/02
Is this normal?
01/02
Looking for Architect to do Renovations
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/01
Smart camp, 19-23 Feb 2018, Lausanne, Fondation Madeleine Mo
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
View all notices
Advertisement