Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Leuthard voices concern as Swiss news agency continues strike

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
2 February 2018
11:04 CET+01:00
mediastrike

Share this article

Leuthard voices concern as Swiss news agency continues strike
The strike is into its fourth day. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
2 February 2018
11:04 CET+01:00
Communications minister Doris Leuthard has spoken out about the importance of the Swiss news agency SDA/ATS where journalists have been on strike for three days.

The strike began earlier this week as management began laying off staff following an announcement that 35 out of 180 jobs would be cut at the national news provider, which supplies most of Switzerland’s newspapers.

In an interview published in newspapers on Friday, Leuthard said the three-language agency was important for the diversity of the Swiss media.

As a consumer of its news, the government trusted the agency’s high quality, she said.

Leuthard said the government had discussed the situation at SDA/ATS and supported funding the private agency to the tune of 2 million francs, however this would need to be approved by parliament.

The minister said newspaper publishers were facing huge challenges in the online market.

But she criticized them for launching free online products, saying journalistic output should not be free.

Instead print media should look for new business models and partners to cooperate with.

SDA/ATS workers have staged demonstrations against the cuts in Zurich, Bern and Lausanne.

mediastrike
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

There's no better time than the start of a new year to help bring about positive change in the world. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people's lives for the better by volunteering abroad.

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

Helvetian 101: Your guide to the Swiss lifestyle

The biggest challenges of moving to Switzerland

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Related articles

Switzerland maintains press freedoms in 'post-truth' era

How The Local helped this business school reach smart young global citizens

Swiss cancels flights to Berlin during strike action

Why advertising on The Local really paid off for this startup

French strikes hit Swiss services once again

French rail strike to hit Swiss-bound trains

Geneva buys labour peace - without a budget

Geneva civil servant strike to continue

Advertisement

More news

Nude 'selfie' mayor tops Swiss scandal list

Introducing The Local's brand new logo

Geneva transit drivers plan second strike
Advertisement

Ringier set to take over Le Temps newspaper

Geneva daily still seeks buyer as suitors bow out

Networking record set at Montreux media festival

French-language cantons tackle Tamedia over cuts
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Opinion: What I’ve learnt from living in Switzerland
  2. Swiss university launches country's first ever degree in yodelling
  3. Swiss-born Italian finally granted citizenship – but not his wife
  4. New Swiss trains ‘do not meet needs of disabled passengers’
  5. Zurich bank picks location for anniversary cableway over lake
Advertisement

Discussion forum

02/02
Either we're not as smart as we think..
02/02
Superbowl 52 in Zurich
02/02
A perennial EF favourite: smoking ban in SBB
02/02
Where to store garbage inside the apartment?
02/02
Remove mobile antena from a rental flat
02/02
Baking Supply Store
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/01
Smart camp, 19-23 Feb 2018, Lausanne, Fondation Madeleine Mo
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
View all notices
Advertisement