Six finalists compete to be Switzerland’s Eurovision entry

Timebelle performed for Switzerland in 2017. Photo: Sergei Supinsky/AFP

The competition to choose Switzerland’s entry for the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest moves into the final stage on Sunday when the six finalists will perform in a televised show.

The successful artist will represent Switzerland at this year’s contest to be held in Lisbon in May.

They will be hoping for more success than last year’s entry, Apollo by Timebelle, which failed to advance to the Eurovision final after being knocked out in one of two semi-finals.

This year’s entry list was whittled down to six by a 20-member jury and a public vote, Swiss public television SRF reported.

Changes have been introduced this year by Swiss organizers in the hope that Switzerland will be more successful than in recent years. The country has not made it into the final since 2014.

The six songs were selected first and then tested out on various singers before being matched to the right performer.

The six performers are: Zibbz, Angie Ott, Naeman, Chiara Dubey, Alejandro Reyes and Vanessa Iraci.

The finalists include two artists from French-speaking Switzerland and one from Italian-speaking Ticino.

One candidate comes from outside the country – from Freiburg in Germany.

The winner will be decided by an expert jury and the results of telephone voting, with each having equal weight.

The show will be broadcast live by Swiss public television at 8.05pm.

Switzerland will be competing in the first Eurovision semi-final on May 8th.

It has twice won the song competition, in 1956 and 1988.

The last time Switzerland made it into the top ten was in 2005.