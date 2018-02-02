Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swiss airline claims millions in compensation over diamond heist

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
2 February 2018
08:37 CET+01:00
diamondgoldrobbery

Share this article

Swiss airline claims millions in compensation over diamond heist
One of the accused leaves the court. Photo Thierry Roge/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
2 February 2018
08:37 CET+01:00
Five years after the spectacular theft of diamonds from a Helvetic Airways plane, operator Swiss International Air Lines is demanding 48.4 million francs in compensation.

A lawyer for the airline filed the claim in Brussels on Thursday when the case came before the criminal court, the Swiss news agency SDA reported. 

In February 2013 heavily armed thieves disguised as police stole diamonds, gold bars and other gems worth over 50 million francs from the plane at Brussels airport where it was about to take off for Zurich.

It was described at the time by the global diamond dealers’ syndicate as one of the biggest ever gem thefts.

A gang of eight hooded thieves drove onto the runway in two black vehicles with blue police-like markings, forcing open the plane’s cargo hold to reach a stash of rough and cut gems.

The pilot, co-pilot and staff from an armoured car that transported the gems were held up but no shots were fired and no one was injured. The robbery was over in minutes.

The Helvetic flight was subsequently cancelled.

Several months later Belgian, French and Swiss police recovered part of the stolen gems and cash in a vast cross-border operation and made a number of arrests.

The United States security company Brink’s also filed for damages of 30 million euros in the civil law suit against the culprits.

The lawyers in the civil case say that bullet proof vests and masks found in the possession of the accused are a clear sign of their involvement in the crime.

A Frenchman suspected of being the ring-leader has admitted to being involved and selling the stolen gems.

He is currently in prison for a separate offence.

diamondgoldrobbery
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

There's no better time than the start of a new year to help bring about positive change in the world. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people's lives for the better by volunteering abroad.

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

Helvetian 101: Your guide to the Swiss lifestyle

The biggest challenges of moving to Switzerland

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Related articles

Family taken hostage in Swiss gold heist

Swiss village gets to keep abandoned gold bars

No buyer at Geneva auction for $30m pink diamond

Diamond once set in crowns of French kings to be auctioned in Geneva

Study: Swiss sewage rich with gold and silver

Priest disguised gold bars as Swiss chocolate to evade customs

Swiss luxury watches stolen in Paris raid

Basel woman tied up and robbed in own home
Advertisement

More news

Geeky thieves steal fantasy cards worth thousands

Former U20 football star caught stealing gold

Tycoon spends $48m on 'Blue Moon' for daughter
Advertisement

Rare pink diamond goes to Geneva auction

Vevey jeweller hurt in fruitless armed hold-up

'Pink Panther' fences arrested in Austria

Police track Montreux jewellery shop robbers

Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Opinion: What I’ve learnt from living in Switzerland
  2. Swiss university launches country's first ever degree in yodelling
  3. Swiss-born Italian finally granted citizenship – but not his wife
  4. New Swiss trains ‘do not meet needs of disabled passengers’
  5. Zurich bank picks location for anniversary cableway over lake
Advertisement

Discussion forum

02/02
Great Swiss Cuisine!
02/02
Remove mobile antena from a rental flat
02/02
A poem.
02/02
Anyone used Liberty Pension fund?
02/02
Looking to make friends Brit in Zürich
02/02
What happens to your UBS account once you leave...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/01
Smart camp, 19-23 Feb 2018, Lausanne, Fondation Madeleine Mo
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
08/11
New post blog about working from home without childcare
06/11
European Premiere of the short documentary, 9 at 38
06/11
Pension for dogs (maximum 2) In my home.
View all notices
Advertisement