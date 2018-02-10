Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

EU migration chief denies links to Novartis bribery scandal

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
10 February 2018
05:10 CET+01:00
novartis

Share this article

EU migration chief denies links to Novartis bribery scandal
The Novartis campus in Basel. PHOTO: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
10 February 2018
05:10 CET+01:00
EU migration chief Dimitris Avramopoulos on Friday vigorously denied any links to alleged corrupt practices by Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis, labelling claims of improper dealings against him by protected witnesses as a "fabrication."
"This case does not impact me in any way," Avramopoulos told a press  conference in Athens.
 
"It's a miserable case of slander with the contribution of false, hooded witnesses," he said, according to state news agency ANA.
 
Two former Greek prime ministers and eight former ministers, including Avramopoulos, have been named by protected witnesses -- whose identity is being withheld -- as allegedly involved in approving Novartis contracts and overcharging in return for kickbacks.
 
Greek anti-corruption prosecutors have asked parliament to hand over any files relating to the alleged bribery in light of the suspected involvement of the former ministers, who were in office between 2006 and 2015.
 
Avramopoulos, who was Greek health minister from 2006 to 2009, said Friday that the witness claims -- criticising his handling of a blood screening contract and a large order of avian flu vaccine -- were based on "rumour and hearsay."
"There is no evidence. It's lies," he said.
 
Greece's Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis last year said Novartis had likely bribed "thousands" of doctors and civil servants to promote its products.
 
He also accused Novartis of continuing to sell "overpriced" drugs even after the country was plunged into economic crisis in 2010 and huge cuts were imposed on state budgets, leaving many Greeks without access to affordable medicine.
 
 Probes in the US, China
 
Novartis overcharges alone are estimated to have cost the Greek state some €3 billion ($3.7 billion).
 
Overall, similar practises across the health sector cost Greece some 23 billion euros between 2000 and 2015, investigators have said.   
 
Novartis has issued a statement saying it was "aware of the media reports about our business practices" in Greece and that it was cooperating with the authorities.
 
Scores of people have been questioned in a probe ongoing since 2016, with anti-corruption prosecutors visiting Novartis's premises near Athens in early 2017 to gather evidence.
 
The case gained attention following a suicide attempt by a Novartis manager on New Year's Day last year in Athens.
 
That attempt was thwarted by police, and a judicial source said the manager was one of those questioned over alleged corruption.
 
The Swiss pharmaceutical giant was investigated by US authorities in 2014, accused of paying bribes in order to boost sales of some of its medicines, and was later fined $390 million by the US Justice Department.
 
In March 2017, Novartis also paid $25 million to settle claims involving its Chinese subsidiary.
novartis
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Novartis bribery probe: ten Greek ex-ministers allegedly involved

Swiss pharma Novartis sees drop in profits

Swiss pharma firm sued over bird flu trials on homeless people

Greece investigates Swiss pharma for bribery

Swiss pharma stocks fall after Trump speech

Greece investigates Swiss pharma Novartis over bribery claims

Swiss pharma giant buys US sickle cell lab

Swiss pharma in hot water over South Korea violations
Advertisement

More news

Swiss stock market opens down after Wall Street chaos

Tiny Michigan town in water fight with Nestlé

Switzerland remains top of 'financial secrecy' ranking as US rises to second
Advertisement

Hundreds protest in Zurich over Trump's visit to Davos

Warnings undermine rosy business forecast in snowy Davos

Davos 2018: what you need to know about Switzerland's biggest business bash

Swiss giant Nestlé makes $2.8 bn sweet deal with Ferrero
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seven real reasons why Switzerland is the best country in the world
  2. Geneva and Zurich among world's worst for traffic: report
  3. Swiss firm develops anti-drone ‘net gun’
  4. 'Teachers will not be turned into snitches'
  5. Where to enjoy carnival in Switzerland this year
Advertisement

Discussion forum

10/02
Favorite items to bring back from the US in...
10/02
Moving and taking old tenant's furniture
10/02
Re-visiting the doctor
10/02
Cheapest mobile postpaid options
10/02
Birth control / gynecologist St. Gallen canton
10/02
Transferring CHF balance out of Switzerland
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/01
Smart camp, 19-23 Feb 2018, Lausanne, Fondation Madeleine Mo
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
View all notices
Advertisement