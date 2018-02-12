Swiss national among victims of Russia plane crash

That confirmation comes after Russia media cited a passenger manifest made available by the Russian ministry of emergency situations to report that a Swiss citizen had died in the accident which claimed the life of 71 people.
All 65 passengers and six crew members died after an Antonov An-148 operated by Saratov Airlines crashed just minutes after take-off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport en route to the city of Orsk. The cause of the crash is currently being investigated.
In an email, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign affairs told The Local that ministry officials were speaking to Russian authorities in the wake of the crash and had been in contact with the family of the Swiss victim. They said they were unable to provide further details on that person’s identity at the current time.
On Sunday, Swiss media reported that the victim as a married 46-year-old man from the city of Schaffhausen who worked for a Swiss firm.