Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swiss national among victims of Russia plane crash

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
12 February 2018
12:09 CET+01:00
plane crash

Share this article

Swiss national among victims of Russia plane crash
Debris at the site of plane crash in Ramensky district, on the outskirts of Moscow. Photo: VASILY MAXIMOV / AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
12 February 2018
12:09 CET+01:00
A Swiss national was among those killed in a plane crash in Russia on Sunday, Switzerland’s foreign affairs department has confirmed to The Local.

That confirmation comes after Russia media cited a passenger manifest made available by the Russian ministry of emergency situations to report that a Swiss citizen had died in the accident which claimed the life of 71 people.

All 65 passengers and six crew members died after an Antonov An-148 operated by Saratov Airlines crashed just minutes after take-off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport en route to the city of Orsk. The cause of the crash is currently being investigated.

In an email, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign affairs told The Local that ministry officials were speaking to Russian authorities in the wake of the crash and had been in contact with the family of the Swiss victim. They said they were unable to provide further details on that person’s identity at the current time.

On Sunday, Swiss media reported that the victim as a married 46-year-old man from the city of Schaffhausen who worked for a Swiss firm. 

plane crash
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Swiss army plane crash: pilot found dead

Three killed in plane crash on Swiss mountain pass

Five dead after Swiss plane crashes in Portugal

Pilot plucked from burning plane wreckage

Glider pilot dies in Swiss junior championships

Vaud MP confirmed dead in small plane crash

Swiss pilot dies in Ecuador volcano crash

Swiss school student among plane crash dead
Advertisement

More news

Suspects behind daring Helvetic diamond heist could face eight years in prison

Swiss academic detained by French police over rape allegations

Boos and brass band greet Trump in Davos
Advertisement

Berset: Switzerland ready to strengthen 'excellent' relationship with the US

Trump and 'Davos Man': best of enemies

‘We are sorry’: Americans in Switzerland apologize for Trump prior to Davos visit

Anti-Trump protest in Swiss capital ahead of Davos visit
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Updated: Swiss cash delivery driver pays 'millions' to free daughter kidnapped in France
  2. Where to enjoy carnival in Switzerland this year
  3. Pensioner dies in ski touring fall on Säntis mountain
  4. EU migration chief denies links to Novartis bribery scandal
  5. Federer chases history in Rotterdam with return to summit
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/02
Swiss chicken vs. foreign chicken
12/02
Swiss Tradition...but why?
12/02
Drink with cheese fondue?
12/02
Keeping Swiss German after leaving
12/02
Threat of poursuite from subcontracting company
12/02
Fitting wood burning stoves into existing fireplace
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/01
Smart camp, 19-23 Feb 2018, Lausanne, Fondation Madeleine Mo
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
View all notices
Advertisement