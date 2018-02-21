Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
In pics: the best images of the Basel Carnival

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
21 February 2018
14:53 CET+01:00
carnival

In pics: the best images of the Basel Carnival
Lanterns at Monday's Morgestraich parade. Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
21 February 2018
14:53 CET+01:00
The Basel carnival, Switzerland’s biggest such event, entered its third and final day on Wednesday with the sun even making an appearance during the traditional afternoon Cortège parade.

The event, inscribed onto Unesco's list of intangible heritage last year, begun at exactly 4am on Monday with the so-called Morgestraich parade during which participants headed through the streets holding lanterns showing topical subjects.

Targets of the satire that marks the Basel event this year included North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-um and, for the second-year running, US President Donald Trump.

The unique festival lasting exactly 72 hours will end at 4am on Thursday so there is still time to join in the fun if you are in the vicinity.

Here are a selection of the best images so far:

A lantern depicting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and  Donald Trump on Monday. Photo: AFP

 

 

 


Another image from Monday's Morgestraich parade. Photo: AFP

 

 

"Mum, where are you?"

 

 

 

Fasnacht #baselfasnacht2018

Una publicación compartida de Geoff Cotton (@elvis8burgers) el

 

"Stepping on confettit all day at the Basel carnival"

carnival
