In pics: the best images of the Basel Carnival

Lanterns at Monday's Morgestraich parade. Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

The Basel carnival, Switzerland’s biggest such event, entered its third and final day on Wednesday with the sun even making an appearance during the traditional afternoon Cortège parade.

The event, inscribed onto Unesco's list of intangible heritage last year, begun at exactly 4am on Monday with the so-called Morgestraich parade during which participants headed through the streets holding lanterns showing topical subjects.

Targets of the satire that marks the Basel event this year included North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-um and, for the second-year running, US President Donald Trump.

The unique festival lasting exactly 72 hours will end at 4am on Thursday so there is still time to join in the fun if you are in the vicinity.

Here are a selection of the best images so far:

A lantern depicting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump on Monday. Photo: AFP



Another image from Monday's Morgestraich parade. Photo: AFP

"Mum, where are you?"

I love experiencing local traditions! Yesterday, it was so fun to take part in Basel’s Fasnacht.

::::::::::

So much work must go into making these masks!

::::::::::#basel #swisstourism #fasnachtbasel pic.twitter.com/cqmPZN1JiQ — Laura Vitiello (@flyaway2anthrpl) February 20, 2018

Fasnacht #baselfasnacht2018 Una publicación compartida de Geoff Cotton (@elvis8burgers) el Feb 19, 2018 at 1:53 PST

"Stepping on confettit all day at the Basel carnival"