Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Here's why this carboard baby box costs 269 Swiss francs

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
22 February 2018
12:19 CET+01:00
babyparentingchildren

Share this article

Here's why this carboard baby box costs 269 Swiss francs
The Revelation Baby Box.
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
22 February 2018
12:19 CET+01:00
Swiss company Baby Nids recently began selling cardboard boxes for babies to sleep in starting at an eye-watering price of 269 francs but argues that the high-quality raw materials and rigorous environmental standards justify the price tag.

The firm’s cardboard crib for newborns is modelled on the so-called “Finnish baby boxes” that have received international attention in recent years.

The Finnish variety is part of a free parenting starter kit available to all mothers-to-be in the Scandinavian country. The practice began in the late 1930s in a bid to try and ensure pregnant women visited the doctor – critical in a country where close to 10 percent of babies died before they were 12 months old.

The boxes have gained popularity around the world in recent times partly because they are believed to be behind the fact that Finland has one of the lowest infant mortality rates in the world.

Read also: Swiss researchers invent light-deflecting onesies to treat jaundiced newborns 

However, while Finnish parents pay nothing for their baby box, the stylish Swiss versions produced by Baby Nids, both of which come with certified organic bedding and mattress are rather more expensive, as Swiss tabloid Blick reported on Thursday.

The Baby Box Revelation costs 269 Swiss francs while the deluxe version – the Baby Box Inedite – will set you back 389 francs.

But Baby Nids manager Cindy Sarrazin told The Local that the price for the unisex product was justified because of the extremely high environmental standards applied.

Sarrazin, a mother of four, said that the wood used in the making of her cardboard boxes came directly from the tree whereas European standards allowed for the use of recycling wood, which often contained chemicals.

The Baby Nids manager said her company’s products were the only 100-percent organic baby boxes on the market, adding that an extensive battery of laboratory tests had been carried out and she could guarantee that no toxic chemical products were present.

Sarrazin added she believed there was a market for the baby boxes in Switzerland because the country was very Nordic in its outlook and the Swiss themselves were very environmentally conscious.

babyparentingchildren
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Nine famous Swiss people you've (probably) never heard of
  2. Swiss restaurant raises ire with ban on baby strollers
  3. Leading Catalan separatist flees to Switzerland to evade justice
  4. Spain court orders arrest of Catalan separatist exiled in Switzerland
  5. Referendum: Swiss set to stand behind embattled public broadcaster
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/02
Accepting and signing for a job offer - then...
22/02
Who's interested in Mommy & baby/toddler playgroup...
22/02
Brexit (and other UK stuff) information roadshow...
22/02
Hey Sushi lovers! Where can I find...
22/02
Help needed with a difficult teacher (a bit...
22/02
Camera Shop in Basel
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/01
Smart camp, 19-23 Feb 2018, Lausanne, Fondation Madeleine Mo
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
View all notices
Advertisement