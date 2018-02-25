Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Alpine avalanche kills skier, injures three others: Swiss police

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
25 February 2018
12:19 CET+01:00
avalanche

Alpine avalanche kills skier, injures three others: Swiss police
File photo: AFP
A cross-country skier was killed and three others were injured in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps, police said Sunday.

The avalanche on the Tsa mountain, above the village of Arolla in the southern Swiss canton of Wallis, swept away the skiers shortly after 2pm on Saturday, cantonal police said.

The four skiers, all Swiss nationals, had left the Tsa mountain refuge in two separate groups and had been moving through a narrow passage when the avalanche hit.

Rescue workers arrived by helicopter and were able to dig out the buried skiers, who were flown to hospital.

Wallis police initially said all four were injured, but Sunday morning they announced one of the skiers, a 40-year-old woman, had died of her injuries.

READ ALSO: Swiss roads and rails blocked by avalanches and landslides

avalanche
More news

