Bye-bye winter: Switzerland saves coldest until last

Maximum temperatures on Wednesday are forecast to be between -1C and -5C across most of Switzerland, and these will gradually rise in coming days with maximums of around 10C expected on the Swiss plateau by Sunday, according to MeteoNews.
But the rise in temperatures will be much more noticeable in the mountains with the figures of -20C seen on Wednesday shooing up to around 0C on Thursday afternoon.
Meanwhile snow is expected in the south of the west of the country on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, which could make driving in some areas difficult on the first official day of spring.
