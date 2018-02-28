Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Bye-bye winter: Switzerland saves coldest until last

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
28 February 2018
10:29 CET+01:00
coldweather

Bye-bye winter: Switzerland saves coldest until last
Skiers in Lenzerheide, Graubünden in late January. Photo: AFP
The worst of the bitter cold spell that has enveloped Switzerland is over.
After what was for many places in Switzerland the coldest night of the winter bar none with teeth-chattering minimum temperatures of -13.4C in Zurich, -8.1C in Geneva and -14.6 in Bern, the mercury is set to slowly rise again.

Maximum temperatures on Wednesday are forecast to be between -1C and -5C across most of Switzerland, and these will gradually rise in coming days with maximums of around 10C expected on the Swiss plateau by Sunday, according to MeteoNews.

 

But the rise in temperatures will be much more noticeable in the mountains with the figures of -20C seen on Wednesday shooing up to around 0C on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile snow is expected in the south of the west of the country on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, which could make driving in some areas difficult on the first official day of spring.

coldweather
