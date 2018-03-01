Geneva airport closed as heavy snow hits runways

Switzerland's Geneva Aiport was closed early on Thursday morning because of heavy snow with airport authorities advising passengers not to travel to the facility at this time.

The airport said on Twitter that the facility had been closed until further notice because of adverse weather conditions.

#meteo: We advise passengers not to come @GeneveAeroport for the time being and check with their Airlines to see if their flight is still scheduled for departure. — Genève Aéroport (@GeneveAeroport) March 1, 2018

Aiport authorities advised passengers to contact airlines directly regarding the status of their flights.

The online departure board on the airport website was already showing flight cancellations at 7.50am.

More information about the situation would be provided at 9am, the airport said.

Airline traffic at Zurich airport did not appear to be weather-affected on Thursday morning although minor delays were reported.