IN PICS: From ice to snow on first day of Swiss spring

Snow in Lausanne on Thursday. Photo: Matt Radmore

It may be the first official day of spring, but the weather in Switzerland is anything but springlike.

After several days of intense cold, a warm front from the south-west hit the country on Thursday bringing snow across many areas, particularly in southern and central regions.

Up to 10cms is forecast to fall across the Swiss plains today, even more in the Lake Geneva region, according to MeteoSuisse

The snow comes after the so-called 'beast from the east' created beautiful ice sculptures on the lake shores in the past few days.

But by Thursday the ice had given way to snow, with scenes of people skiing through the streets of Geneva.

quand il neige à Genève pic.twitter.com/GHfMATwqQS — lil marco (@worldprince420) March 1, 2018

The snow caused chaos for rail travellers on Thursday morning.