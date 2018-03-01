IN PICS: From ice to snow on first day of Swiss spring

quand il neige à Genève pic.twitter.com/GHfMATwqQS— lil marco (@worldprince420) March 1, 2018
#SBB snow chaos: now on fourth train on a direct Zurich-Geneva trip. No information in Biel, Lausanne, or Morges, on app (crashed) or in person. Have to kiss off an itvu with a partner at a private bank despite taking earlier train to avoid delays. 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/NgQENbBCIp— Katharina Bart (@KatharinaBart) March 1, 2018
Switzerland's Geneva airport closed due to snow and icy winds that has hit many parts of Europe this week, causing travel chaos https://t.co/44yAykGhb1 pic.twitter.com/cB5XxhXPnM— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) March 1, 2018
When it snows in Geneva there are several different snow ploughs that come out just to make the pavements/cycle lanes usable. pic.twitter.com/6ggEclCoS9— jez smith (@jezs) March 1, 2018
ICN à l’abandon en gare de Neuchâtel #neige #CFF pic.twitter.com/j8u3U3lYZa— Vrublux (@Vrublux) March 1, 2018
#Fribourg ce matin #neige pic.twitter.com/JJEjj1LH29— Gary O'Brst (@GaryBrst) March 1, 2018
Réveil sous la #neige ce matin! #Lausanne semble toute endormie, au ralenti!#MyLausanne #hiver pic.twitter.com/60YBC16g5j— Nicolas Pierret (@NicPierret) March 1, 2018