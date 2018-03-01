Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
IN PICS: From ice to snow on first day of Swiss spring

The Local
1 March 2018
11:14 CET+01:00
IN PICS: From ice to snow on first day of Swiss spring
Snow in Lausanne on Thursday. Photo: Matt Radmore
It may be the first official day of spring, but the weather in Switzerland is anything but springlike.
After several days of intense cold, a warm front from the south-west hit the country on Thursday bringing snow across many areas, particularly in southern and central regions. 
 
Up to 10cms is forecast to fall across the Swiss plains today, even more in the Lake Geneva region, according to MeteoSuisse
 
The snow comes after the so-called 'beast from the east' created beautiful ice sculptures on the lake shores in the past few days. 
 
 
But by Thursday the ice had given way to snow, with scenes of people skiing through the streets of Geneva.
 
 
The snow caused chaos for rail travellers on Thursday morning. 
 

 

Geneva was particularly hit by heavy snow, causing the airport to temporarily close.
 
 
 
Neuchâtel rail station also suffered serious disruption. 
 
 
Though of course snow is common in alpine areas, it's not a regular occurence in low-lying Swiss cities.  Lausanne, Fribourg, Nyon and Bern all experienced snow in the night of Wednesday to Thursday.
 
 

 

 

 

