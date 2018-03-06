Time out: Bern's iconic Zytglogge clock removed for repairs

The Zytglogge is a symbol of Bern. Photo: Jan Geerk/Swiss Tourism

Swiss clocks may be built to last forever but that doesn’t mean they don’t need to be given a helping hand from time to time.

On Monday it was the turn of one of Switzerland’s top tourism symbols – Bern’s landmark Zytglogge, or ‘time bell’ clock – to go into the shop for repairs.

Workers in the Swiss capital on Monday spent an hour removing figures from the 800-year-old, heritage listed clock – a key feature of the city’s Unesco-listed old town.

Even Chronos, the god of time, was not spared. He along with figures including the chicken, the lion, the knave and the seven bears will now be restored.

Meanwhile, the Zytglogge’s astrolabe, which dates from 1405 will be taken in for repairs before going to the restorers.

Restoration is expected to take several months with the clock expected to be returned to its full glory in June. Tourists seeking a photo op need not despair, however. As of next week, a giant photo of the Zytglogge will be placed on scaffolding at the site.