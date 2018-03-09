Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Valais students show head for heights with ‘highest class photo in Switzerland’

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
9 March 2018
11:09 CET+01:00
photomountainshes-sopopular

Share this article

Valais students show head for heights with ‘highest class photo in Switzerland’
Photo: HES-SO
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
9 March 2018
11:09 CET+01:00
Students at the HES-SO, a higher education institution – haute école – in the Valais, achieved new heights when they participated in a rather unique class photo recently.
The 14 students took to the 2,473m summit of the Pierre Avoi peak in the Verbier region to be photographed hanging off a rock face for what the university termed the ‘highest class photo in Switzerland’.
 
To shoot the scene the students had to have the nerve and ability to hang on a climbing rope at 90 degrees off a mountain while the four cameramen – including two drone pilots – captured the scene.
 
The students were selected to take part after undergoing a test in which they abseiled down a building at the HES-SO, the university said in a press release. 
 
However they didn’t know until the very last moment exactly what the class photo would involve.
 
After an hour composing the photo, the students were rewarded with a powder ski down to Verbier. 
 
The publicity stunt was carried out to promote the “dynamism” of the HES-SO and its location in the heart of the Valais, said the university, which has conducted similarly outlandish stunts before.
 
“To achieve summits in professional life it’s necessary to study at a ‘très, très  haute école’ – and the Valais with its 41 peaks over 4,000m is the ideal place to attain these heights,” said the university.
 
HES-SO comprises four separate institutions offering courses in engineering, health, management and tourism and social work to some 2,300 students.
 
Watch this video to see how the photo was taken. 
 
photomountainshes-sopopular
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The key to getting more women into leadership positions

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Eight Swiss German words you can’t translate into English
  2. 14 fascinating facts about the history of women’s rights in Switzerland
  3. Renegade cyclists: Swiss politicians call for higher fines
  4. Flying cars eye takeoff at Geneva Motor Show
  5. Swiss right-wing figurehead Christoph Blocher quits SVP party leadership role
Advertisement

Discussion forum

09/03
Clocks across Europe display the wrong time...
09/03
Poisoning of two Russians and a police officer...
09/03
Cannabis?
09/03
Brexit (and other UK stuff) information roadshow...
09/03
Electric Car Charging Point-Who pays?
09/03
Land Rover Mechanic Vaud
View all discussions

Noticeboard

06/03
Mbody Personal Training
26/02
Cleaning help
24/01
Smart camp, 19-23 Feb 2018, Lausanne, Fondation Madeleine Mo
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
11/12
Guaranteed Interviews
View all notices
Advertisement