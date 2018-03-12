Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
WATCH: Swiss freerider takes 17-month-old son for off-piste spin

The Local
12 March 2018
14:27 CET+01:00
Photo: Nicolas Falquet
Swiss parents like to get their kids on skis early but footage of famed Swiss freerider Nicolas Falquet taking his 17-month old for an off-piste spin recently takes this to a whole new level.

The video shows 39-year-old Falquet taking his son Max for a ride not far from the ski piste in the Les Marécottes ski area in the canton of Valais. The one-year-old is tightly strapped to the professional freerider’s chest.

"Max wanted to go out and chew powder [get out on the snow] this morning, but how was I not going to share this magic moment?" said Falquet, also known by the nickname Huck, on Instagram.

"I will enjoy your negative comments," he added in anticipation of criticism he might receive.

Contacted by the French edition of the Huffington Post after the video went viral, Falquet said he was a professional who “hadn’t take any risks” and that “it had meant the most” to Max.

Falquet’s videos have been making waves online for a long time now. The terrifying video above of him skiing in Marécottes in April 2015 has been seen nearly 3 million times.

