Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Refugee claims by Venezuelans surging: United Nations

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
14 March 2018
08:20 CET+01:00
united nationsrefugees

Share this article

Refugee claims by Venezuelans surging: United Nations
A Venezuelan indigenous refugee child cries at the Pintolandia shelter in the city of Boa Vista, Roraima, Brazil, on February 24th. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
14 March 2018
08:20 CET+01:00
Nearly 100,000 people who fled Venezuela have claimed refugee status since the start of 2017, the UN said Tuesday, as it ramped up response plans for a displacement crisis likely to worsen.

The UN refugee agency based in Geneva said the number of Venezuelans who have sought asylum has shot up 2,000 percent since 2014, but the most dramatic increases have ocurred over the last 14 months.

With the country's economic and political crisis intensifying, UNHCR has drawn up a "regional response plan that covers eight (surrounding) countries", spokesperson Aikatarina Kitidi said.

"In view of the situation in Venezuela, it is crucial that people are not deported or forcibly returned there," she added.

Asked if the UN had received reports of deportations or forced returns, Kitidi did not answer directly, saying only the  agency was calling for "solidarity" among nations in the region in responding to Venezuelans in need.

An influx of Venezuelans has reportedly stirred tensions in Brazil, notably in the city of Boa Vista which has received 40,000 people, raising its population by more than 10 percent.

Hundreds of Venezuelans there have been sleeping on the ground for months, while using restrooms in gas or bus stations.

UNHCR warned that an increasing number of Venezuelans, especially those living abroad without legal protection, are "vulnerable to exploitation, trafficking, violence, sexual abuse, discrimination and xenophobia".

The UN agency does not have a precise figure for those who have fled the crisis in Venezuela.

Regarding only those who have filed refugee claims, UNHCR said the figure stood at 145,000 since 2014 – but 94 percent of those claims have been recorded since the start of 2017.

 

united nationsrefugees
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Could this close the gender gap in the workforce?

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swiss neo-Nazi who spat on Jew jailed for two years
  2. Switzerland can now use GPS and drones to fight benefit fraud
  3. Geneva residents up in arms over rat-infested building
  4. Spying game: Tibetans in Switzerland accuse Beijing of oppression
  5. Could medical cannabis be the next cash cow for Swiss farmers?
Advertisement

Discussion forum

15/03
I have lied to you!
15/03
Choosing a Pharmacy
15/03
VaudTax
15/03
Advice from audiophiles - amplifier for B&W 603 S2
15/03
Washing machine water pipes installation
15/03
When fiberglass-intrnet finally reaches me...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/03
Tired of not speaking the language??
06/03
Mbody Personal Training
26/02
Cleaning help
24/01
Smart camp, 19-23 Feb 2018, Lausanne, Fondation Madeleine Mo
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
View all notices
Advertisement