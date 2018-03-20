Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swiss cities hold their places among world’s best for quality of life

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
20 March 2018
10:23 CET+01:00
livingexpatqualitycity

Share this article

Swiss cities hold their places among world’s best for quality of life
Zurich is ranked highest of the Swiss cities. Photo: swiss-image.ch
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
20 March 2018
10:23 CET+01:00
Zurich, Geneva and Basel are all among the top ten world cities for quality of living, a survey has found.

The Mercer Quality of Living survey 2018 put Zurich in second place following Vienna, which has held the top spot for nine years in a row.

Switzerland’s biggest city was followed by Munich, Auckland and Vancouver.

Geneva held on to its eighth place ranking and Basel – which broke into the rankings in tenth position last year – was able to retain that place in the 2018 survey.

In bottom spot was the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

 

Western European cities continue to surpass the rest of the world when it comes to expatriate quality of living, said the authors of the report that looked at 39 factors affecting the quality of living.

It found the top five most desirable cities in Europe for international employees were Vienna, Zurich, Munich, Dusseldorf and Frankfurt.

But the Mercer survey, now in its 20th year, found some of the highest increases in living standards were in eastern European cities, notably Sarajevo, Bratislava and Belgrade.

Cities were also ranked according to their standards of sanitation, which Mercer says plays an important role when companies decide where to establish locations abroad and send expatriate workers.

Zurich took eighth place in this ranking – which includes air pollution and waste removal – and was the only Swiss city to make the top 10.

Despite its top-ranking quality of life, Zurich has the dubious honour of being the most expensive city in Europe, a cost of living study found last year.

livingexpatqualitycity
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Could this close the gender gap in the workforce?

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. UPDATED: Poor weather prevents search for skiers feared dead after Valais avalanche
  2. Switzerland’s new 200-franc note set for August release
  3. Northern exposure: Swiss winter makes March comeback
  4. Lausanne's EPFL named 'most international university' in the world
  5. Lovely jubbly: UK celebrity chef Jamie Oliver plans to open Zurich restaurant
Advertisement

Discussion forum

20/03
Expected fines / punishments?
20/03
Do you even understand the concept of business?
20/03
Adding a 2nd car battery to my car
20/03
4 month internship in Zurich, US tax resident
20/03
Zurich to London for weekend
20/03
American Bulldog in Zurich area
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/03
Tired of not speaking the language??
06/03
Mbody Personal Training
26/02
Cleaning help
24/01
Smart camp, 19-23 Feb 2018, Lausanne, Fondation Madeleine Mo
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
View all notices
Advertisement