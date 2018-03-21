Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

'Get rid of love locks on historic bridge': Basel politician

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
21 March 2018
13:10 CET+01:00
love locktourism

Share this article

'Get rid of love locks on historic bridge': Basel politician
Basel's Middle Bridge was rebuilt in 1903. Photo: Swiss Tourism
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
21 March 2018
13:10 CET+01:00
They have become a fashion all over the world, but are love locks a scourge and an eyesore?

For one politician in the Swiss city of Basel, the answer is a clear yes.

Beat K. Schaller with the Swiss People’s Party (SVP) wants the city to go the way of Paris which took dramatic steps a couple of years ago to stem the tide of young lovers professing their undying love to each other by inscribing their initials on padlocks and attaching them to the city’s Pont des Arts bridge.

Schaller believes the Käppelijoch tower on Basel's iconic Middle Bridge is now plagued by the totems of love that it is “booked out”, according to local daily the Basler Zeitung.

The iron bars of the current Käppelijoch – a copy of the structure that was once the site of executions by drowning, with criminals being flung into the Rhine River – have become so “disfigured” by love locks that it is no longer possible to see inside, the politician said.

“I don’t know anyone who likes how things look now,” Schaller added, calling for the bridge to be restored to its former glory.

This is not the first time the issue of love locks in Basel has come up. In 2013, another councillor asked the city to remove the locks but authorities decided not to go-ahead with the clean up because the problem was relatively minor. However, the city also said it was keeping its options open.

The love locks trend has spread across the world in the last two decades, with couples writing their names on the padlocks and throwing away the key as a sign of their undying bond.

However, while some cities, such as Venice, have run campaigns to have the locks removed, others, like Copenhagen have decided not to act against the practice for the time being.

 

love locktourism
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Could this close the gender gap in the workforce?

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. SBB announces price cuts after increasing profit
  2. Switzerland’s new 200-franc note set for August release
  3. Northern exposure: Swiss winter makes March comeback
  4. Zurich cops become midwives in dramatic mid-road birth
  5. Lovely jubbly: UK celebrity chef Jamie Oliver plans to open Zurich restaurant
Advertisement

Discussion forum

21/03
Wooden Floor, Parquet: what technique?
21/03
Compensation / package at FIFA
21/03
Massive increase in charges/fees of rented...
21/03
Exchange rate UBS
21/03
Bike service in Oerlikon?
21/03
Mbudget internet
View all discussions

Noticeboard

21/03
Web Services Development
12/03
Tired of not speaking the language??
06/03
Mbody Personal Training
26/02
Cleaning help
24/01
Smart camp, 19-23 Feb 2018, Lausanne, Fondation Madeleine Mo
17/01
Vacation in Croatia
View all notices
Advertisement