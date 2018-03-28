BREAKING: Historic wooden bridge burning in Swiss city of Olten

Roland Zumbühl/PicSwiss

The fire began shortly before midday, police in the canton of Solothurn have confirmed, although they were unable to provide more details.

Footage available online shows flames and smoke billowing from the 200-year-old covered bridge.

Die Alte Holzbrücke in #Olten brennt. Die Feuerwehr ist vor Ort. Update folgt. https://t.co/TSXyhkIpoz ^lvm pic.twitter.com/cTdzzjJHCi — SRF News (@srfnews) March 28, 2018

The fire brigade is currently on the scene.

#Brand bei der Alten Holzbrücke. #Feuerwehr im Einsatz. Rechnet mit #Verkehrsbehinderungen in Olten. Weitere Infos folgen. /mbo — Feuerwehr Olten (@FeuerwehrOlten) March 28, 2018

Police said there was no information on injuries at this stage. The extent of any damage caused is also unknown.

#Olten: Brand auf Holzbrücke sorgt für starke Rauchentwicklung. Feuerwehreinsatz im Gang. Keine Meldungen über Verletzte. Meldungseingang 11.45 Uhr. Update folgt. @FeuerwehrOlten @olten pic.twitter.com/a6gqNmLEGi — Kapo Solothurn (@KapoSolothurn) March 28, 2018

The bridge, which dates back to 1803, is one of the landmarks features of Olten, a commercial and transport hub in striking distance of Basel, Bern and Zurich.

Olten: Alte Brücke