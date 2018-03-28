BREAKING: Historic wooden bridge burning in Swiss city of Olten

Footage available online shows flames and smoke billowing from the 200-year-old covered bridge.
Die Alte Holzbrücke in #Olten brennt. Die Feuerwehr ist vor Ort. Update folgt. https://t.co/TSXyhkIpoz ^lvm pic.twitter.com/cTdzzjJHCi— SRF News (@srfnews) March 28, 2018
The fire brigade is currently on the scene.
#Brand bei der Alten Holzbrücke. #Feuerwehr im Einsatz. Rechnet mit #Verkehrsbehinderungen in Olten. Weitere Infos folgen. /mbo— Feuerwehr Olten (@FeuerwehrOlten) March 28, 2018
Police said there was no information on injuries at this stage. The extent of any damage caused is also unknown.
#Olten: Brand auf Holzbrücke sorgt für starke Rauchentwicklung. Feuerwehreinsatz im Gang. Keine Meldungen über Verletzte. Meldungseingang 11.45 Uhr. Update folgt. @FeuerwehrOlten @olten pic.twitter.com/a6gqNmLEGi— Kapo Solothurn (@KapoSolothurn) March 28, 2018
The bridge, which dates back to 1803, is one of the landmarks features of Olten, a commercial and transport hub in striking distance of Basel, Bern and Zurich.