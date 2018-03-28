Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

BREAKING: Historic wooden bridge burning in Swiss city of Olten

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
28 March 2018
12:35 CEST+02:00
fire

Share this article

BREAKING: Historic wooden bridge burning in Swiss city of Olten
Roland Zumbühl/PicSwiss
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
28 March 2018
12:35 CEST+02:00
The fire began shortly before midday, police in the canton of Solothurn have confirmed, although they were unable to provide more details.

Footage available online shows flames and smoke billowing from the 200-year-old covered bridge.

The fire brigade is currently on the scene.

Police said there was no information on injuries at this stage. The extent of any damage caused is also unknown.

The bridge, which dates back to 1803, is one of the landmarks features of Olten, a commercial and transport hub in striking distance of Basel, Bern and Zurich.

Olten: Alte Brücke

fire
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Could this close the gender gap in the workforce?

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Egg-smashing and bread bunnies: how to celebrate Easter the Swiss way
  2. Need the police in Liechtenstein? Call Switzerland
  3. Switzerland at risk of potentially ‘devastating’ floods this spring
  4. Disgraced Swiss MP: ‘I will never be the same again’
  5. Lys Assia, Eurovision's first-ever winner, dies aged 94
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/03
Swiss [airline] forgot my child.
28/03
Activating Lyca without losing Salt
28/03
80% employment
28/03
Rude waiter...it's in the culture!
28/03
Salt Fiber Box
28/03
Relentless stench of smoke from neighbor below
View all discussions

Noticeboard

27/03
Looking for a room
21/03
Web Services Development
12/03
Tired of not speaking the language??
06/03
Mbody Personal Training
26/02
Cleaning help
24/01
Smart camp, 19-23 Feb 2018, Lausanne, Fondation Madeleine Mo
View all notices
Advertisement