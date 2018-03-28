Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Why your kids' cute bath toys could be a haven for bacteria

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
28 March 2018
12:00 CEST+02:00
parentingchildren

Share this article

Why your kids' cute bath toys could be a haven for bacteria
Photo: Depositphotos
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
28 March 2018
12:00 CEST+02:00
Scientific curiosity knows no bounds: a group of Swiss and US researchers have delved into "the dark side" of inviting rubber ducks and other flexible plastic toys into our tubs.

Any plastic materials dunked in bathwater provide ideal conditions for bacterial and fungal growth, according to the conclusions of the joint study, published on Tuesday by the Swiss government.

"Dense growths of bacteria and fungi are found on the inner surface of these flexible toys, and a murky liquid will often be released when they are squeezed by a child," the Swiss government statement said.

The researchers from the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology EAWAG, the Swiss Federal Polytechnic School and the University of Illinois found that "diverse microbial growth is promoted not only by the plastic materials but by bath users themselves."

For their study, they carried out experiments with real bath toys and controls using new bath toys under conditions simulating household use.

Over a period of 11 weeks, they exposed some of the toys to clean and others to dirty bath water, containing things like soap and body fluids.

When they cut open the toys, "the findings sound unappetising: between five million and 75 million cells per square centimetre were observed on the inner surfaces," according to the summary of the report.

The researchers stressed though that there was a big difference between the plastic toys exposed to different types of water.

"Fungal species were detected in almost 60 percent of the real bath toys and in all the dirty-water control toys," the statement said.

"Potentially pathogenic bacteria were identified in 80 percent of all the toys studied, including Legionella and Pseudomonas aeruginosa," which is often the culprit in hospital-acquired infections, it added.

The main problem is that warm water gathers inside the toy, often made of low-quality polymers, which release organic carbon compounds that serve as nutrients to growing bacteria colonies.

"During bathing, other key nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus, as well as additional bacteria, are contributed by the human body (body fluids such as urine and sweat), external contaminants and personal care products," according to the study.

This allows bacteria and fungi to multiply inside of a toy children often enjoy using to squirt water into their faces.

"This could strengthen the immune system, which would be positive, but it can also result in eye, ear, or even gastrointestinal infections," microbiologist Frederik Hammes pointed out in Tuesday's statement.

So should we toss the ducks out with the bathwater? Or as some suggest on Internet comment forums, simply plug their holes to avoid the accumulation in their cavity?

Hammes suggests a more scientific approach: tighter regulations on the polymeric materials used to produce bath toys.

parentingchildren
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Could this close the gender gap in the workforce?

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Egg-smashing and bread bunnies: how to celebrate Easter the Swiss way
  2. Need the police in Liechtenstein? Call Switzerland
  3. Switzerland at risk of potentially ‘devastating’ floods this spring
  4. Disgraced Swiss MP: ‘I will never be the same again’
  5. Lys Assia, Eurovision's first-ever winner, dies aged 94
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/03
Swiss [airline] forgot my child.
28/03
Activating Lyca without losing Salt
28/03
80% employment
28/03
Rude waiter...it's in the culture!
28/03
Salt Fiber Box
28/03
Relentless stench of smoke from neighbor below
View all discussions

Noticeboard

27/03
Looking for a room
21/03
Web Services Development
12/03
Tired of not speaking the language??
06/03
Mbody Personal Training
26/02
Cleaning help
24/01
Smart camp, 19-23 Feb 2018, Lausanne, Fondation Madeleine Mo
View all notices
Advertisement