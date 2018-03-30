Easter weekend forecast in Switzerland: mixed weather and queues at the Gotthard

File photo: Viasuisse

UPDATED: Switzerland’s traditional Easter exodus to the Italian-speaking canton of Ticino has been made complicated by snow on Saturday morning.

Heavy snow on Saturday night is causing chaos for people using the Gotthard road tunnel.

The tunnel was closed to traffic a little after 8am on Saturday so that snow ploughs could clear the road. Police were working hard to get the tunnel reopened as fast as possible, national broadcaster SRF reported.

#A2 - Chiasso -> Gotthard - Gotthard-Tunnel Tunnel gesperrt — TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) March 31, 2018

The A2 was also closed between Erstfeld und Göschenen, according to the Touring Club Switzerland.

But anyone hoping to escape the less-than-perfect weather expected in the north and west of the country in coming days by heading to Ticino may be disappointed.

Ticino is set for grey and wet weather until Easter Sunday when the sun will make an appearance and maximum temperatures will rise to 15C.

Elsewhere in the county, the weather will also be decidedly mixed until Sunday, although temperatures will be mild, with maximums hovering around 10C.

The best of the weather will come on Monday, with springlike conditions everywhere and highs of around 15C. But it is northeastern Switzerland, which has just suffered through a far colder and greyer March than usual, that will see the best conditions at the end of the long weekend.