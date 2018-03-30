Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Easter weekend forecast in Switzerland: mixed weather and queues at the Gotthard

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
30 March 2018
10:51 CEST+02:00
easter

Share this article

Easter weekend forecast in Switzerland: mixed weather and queues at the Gotthard
File photo: Viasuisse
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
30 March 2018
10:51 CEST+02:00
UPDATED: Switzerland’s traditional Easter exodus to the Italian-speaking canton of Ticino has been made complicated by snow on Saturday morning.

Heavy snow on Saturday night is causing chaos for people using the Gotthard road tunnel.

The tunnel was closed to traffic a little after 8am on Saturday so that snow ploughs could clear the road. Police were working hard to get the tunnel reopened as fast as possible, national broadcaster SRF reported.

The A2 was also closed between Erstfeld und Göschenen, according to the Touring Club Switzerland.

But anyone hoping to escape the less-than-perfect weather expected in the north and west of the country in coming days by heading to Ticino may be disappointed.

Ticino is set for grey and wet weather until Easter Sunday when the sun will make an appearance and maximum temperatures will rise to 15C.

Elsewhere in the county, the weather will also be decidedly mixed until Sunday, although temperatures will be mild, with maximums hovering around 10C.

The best of the weather will come on Monday, with springlike conditions everywhere and highs of around 15C. But it is northeastern Switzerland, which has just suffered through a far colder and greyer March than usual, that will see the best conditions at the end of the long weekend.

 

easter
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Could this close the gender gap in the workforce?

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. France kicks up a stink over Switzerland's 'rubbish tourists'
  2. Dutch anti-cowbell campaigner finally handed Swiss citizenship
  3. Top of the heap: Switzerland’s 'richest' places by purchasing power
  4. UPDATED: Fire on historic wooden bridge in Swiss city of Olten under control
  5. Switzerland slaps sanctions on top Venezuela officials
Advertisement

Discussion forum

31/03
AM I MISSING SOMETHING? After school care
31/03
They started with cigarettes
31/03
Border shopping for baby gear
31/03
Asked information about speeding ticket, got...
31/03
Monarchy in the UK?
31/03
How to make friends with a Swiss person...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

27/03
Looking for a room
21/03
Web Services Development
12/03
Tired of not speaking the language??
06/03
Mbody Personal Training
26/02
Cleaning help
24/01
Smart camp, 19-23 Feb 2018, Lausanne, Fondation Madeleine Mo
View all notices
Advertisement