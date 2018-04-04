Survey: Zurich airport voted Europe’s best

File photo: AFP

Advertisements for watches, chocolate and asset management, the chance to take a selfie with (a virtual) Roger Federer, and a crazy terminal transfer train where you can hear yodelling: Zurich airport could hardly be more Swiss.

And it seems other Swiss attributes such as comfort, organisation and efficiency have helped the Swiss airport became a favourite among travellers. The facility came second in a recent poll run by the holiday booking portal eDreams behind perennial front runner Singapore Changi.

The results based on feedback from 50,000 travellers also put Zurich airport – also known as Kloten which, rather unfortunately, translates as “testicles” in Dutch – in first place for waiting areas, second for eating and third for shopping.

Rounding out the eDreams top five airports were Istabul’s Atatürk Airport, Copenhagen Airport and Munich Airport.

Meanwhile, the Berlin airport of Tegel, a relic of the Cold War, made the bottom five of the list as did fellow Berlin airport Schoenefeld. Casablanca Mohammed V airport came bottom of the list.

Zurich also rated well in another recent airport poll, coming in ninth in the Skytrax world airport awards, which is based on 13.73 million airport survey questionnaires, according to organisers. Singapore’s Changi Airport also topped that ranking.

Neither Geneva – listed in 2015 as one of the five worst airports in the world by UK travel journalist Simon Calder – nor Basel made the top 100 in the Skytrax rating.

