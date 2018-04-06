IT workers in demand as number of jobs on offer grows

Now is a good time to look for a new job with the number of vacancies on the rise and around one in 10 Swiss companies recruiting, according to labour market experts.

The Adecco Swiss Job Market Index released on Friday showed four percent more jobs were advertised in the first quarter of this year compared with the same period last year, with continuing high demand in the IT branch.

There was a one percent increase in vacant positions over the previous quarter.

According to the University of Zurich researchers who compiled the report, the upwards trend is mainly due to growth in the Lake Geneva region where the number of jobs advertised was up 27 percent on the year before.

Jan Müller of the university’s Swiss Job Market Monitor said the region had a good economic climate and was benefitting from the increase in Swiss exports.

Other regions showed a more moderate increase in job vacancies and in the greater Zurich area the number of jobs on offer fell slightly compared with the same period in 2017.

As in previous quarters IT workers are particularly sought after, the index showed.

CEO of the Adecco Group Switzerland Nicole Burth said it was not easy to find staff to fill these positions, Blick reported, quoting a news release.

Compared with last year there were 17 percent more jobs advertised in the IT branch, she said.

According to Blick, a representative survey of employers showed that one in 10 companies currently has positions open.