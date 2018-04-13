On your bike: summer tourism campaign targets cyclists

Photo: Andre Meier, Switzerland Tourism

Switzerland is a great place for cyclists, according to the Swiss tourism promotion agency, which has made biking the theme of its summer campaign.

Cycling in Switzerland is currently enjoying huge popularity with 1.5 million people – one in five Swiss tourists – exploring the Swiss countryside by bike, Switzerland Tourism said in a media release.

Despite its small size and mountainous terrain, Switzerland boasts 12,000 kilometres of signposted cycling paths.

Discover #Switzerland with your own muscle power and from another perspective. Pure, intensive and unique. https://t.co/wGFBhdtsNn pic.twitter.com/Wtgwf05FTH — Switzerland Tourism (@MySwitzerlandIN) April 12, 2018

“We guarantee the most intense cycling experience in the world,” declared Switzerland Tourism’s director Martin Nydegger at a media conference in Zurich to launch the campaign.

The variety of Swiss landscapes with imposing peaks and broad valleys – combined with beautiful marked cycle paths – is unique and offers something to everyone, from mountain bikers to road cyclists, he said.

Devotees of road cycling are drawn to Switzerland by the 17 mountain passes at over 2,000 metres in height.

The newly-launched Ride the Alps series of events targets this group, with roads leading over mountain passes being reserved exclusively for cyclists on 10 days of the year.

At the other extreme, Switzerland Tourism is also targeting novices in the saddle, including guests from Asia, with its First Bike Experience offer.

First-time cyclists will be accompanied on tours along easy routes that still allow them to take in the beautiful Swiss scenery.

Accommodation is also taken care of: 85 Swiss bike hotels, a special hotel category, offer a particularly warm welcome to cyclists.

For those with no desire to organize their own bike tour, Switzerland Tourism has teamed up with tour operator Eurotrek to offer three separate package deals for mountain bikers, touring bikers and road cyclists.

The four-day tours include accommodation and luggage transfer.