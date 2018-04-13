Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

On your bike: summer tourism campaign targets cyclists

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
13 April 2018
12:17 CEST+02:00
cycletourism

Share this article

On your bike: summer tourism campaign targets cyclists
Photo: Andre Meier, Switzerland Tourism
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
13 April 2018
12:17 CEST+02:00
Switzerland is a great place for cyclists, according to the Swiss tourism promotion agency, which has made biking the theme of its summer campaign.

Cycling in Switzerland is currently enjoying huge popularity with 1.5 million people – one in five Swiss tourists – exploring the Swiss countryside by bike, Switzerland Tourism said in a media release.

Despite its small size and mountainous terrain, Switzerland boasts 12,000 kilometres of signposted cycling paths.

“We guarantee the most intense cycling experience in the world,” declared Switzerland Tourism’s director Martin Nydegger at a media conference in Zurich to launch the campaign.

The variety of Swiss landscapes with imposing peaks and broad valleys – combined with beautiful marked cycle paths – is unique and offers something to everyone, from mountain bikers to road cyclists, he said.

Devotees of road cycling are drawn to Switzerland by the 17 mountain passes at over 2,000 metres in height.

The newly-launched Ride the Alps series of events targets this group, with roads leading over mountain passes being reserved exclusively for cyclists on 10 days of the year.

At the other extreme, Switzerland Tourism is also targeting novices in the saddle, including guests from Asia, with its First Bike Experience offer.

First-time cyclists will be accompanied on tours along easy routes that still allow them to take in the beautiful Swiss scenery.

Accommodation is also taken care of: 85 Swiss bike hotels, a special hotel category, offer a particularly warm welcome to cyclists.

For those with no desire to organize their own bike tour, Switzerland Tourism has teamed up with tour operator Eurotrek to offer three separate package deals for mountain bikers, touring bikers and road cyclists.

The four-day tours include accommodation and luggage transfer.

cycletourism
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Good for a girl? The women proving football isn’t out of their league

Football superstars Ada Hegerberg and Liv Cooke are fronting a new UEFA campaign that encourages young girls to kick off careers in ‘the beautiful game’.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. German billionaire vanishes on Swiss Alps skiing trip
  2. German billionaire missing in Swiss Alps: what we know so far
  3. Switzerland wants to 'legalise' drink driving...for rubber boats
  4. How a Swiss-based mathematician helped lift the lid on the Facebook data scandal
  5. Brown bear strolls across Swiss ski slope
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/04
Transfer money to a German account
13/04
Acupuncture during pregnancy - Safe??
13/04
Are Swiss children at all disciplined?
13/04
Jana
13/04
Abortion covered by health insurance?
13/04
Revolut financing round up 5x
View all discussions

Noticeboard

05/04
Deutsch englisch sprachtandem
27/03
Looking for a room
21/03
Web Services Development
12/03
Tired of not speaking the language??
06/03
Mbody Personal Training
26/02
Cleaning help
View all notices
Advertisement