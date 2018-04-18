Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Football: England to host Switzerland in September friendly

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
18 April 2018
19:19 CEST+02:00
footballsoccer

Share this article

Football: England to host Switzerland in September friendly
Supporters before the 2018 World Cup play-off second leg qualifying football match between Switzerland and Northern Ireland at St Jakob-Park Stadium in November 2017. Photo: AFP
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
18 April 2018
19:19 CEST+02:00
England are to play post-World Cup friendly internationals at home to Switzerland and the United States, the governing Football Association announced on Wednesday.

The matches will be in addition to a UEFA Nations League campaign that features home and away fixtures with Spain and Croatia.

No venue has yet been decided for the September 11th visit of the Swiss team – known as the Nati in French and German – leading to speculation the FA could take the game away from their Wembley headquarters in London in a bid to make it easier for fans in another part of England to see the national side.

The November 15 match against the United States will, however, take place at Wembley. 

Switzerland, ranked sixth in the world according to the latest Fifa rankings. last played in England, ranked 13th, in September 2015, when goals from Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney condemned them to a 2-0 defeat in a Euro 2016 qualifier.

After the 2018 World Cup in Russia, England begin their Nations League campaign at home to Spain on September 8th, before trips to Croatia and Spain on October 12th and 15th respectively, ahead of facing Croatia at Wembley on November 18th.

England next play Nigeria at Wembley on June 2 before facing Costa Rica in another World Cup warm-up fixture in Leeds five days later.

Gareth Southgate's men begin their World Cup finals campaign against Tunisia on June 18.

Switzerland, meanwhile, will face footballing giants Brazil on June 17th in their first match of the tournament in Russia. They are also set to face Serbia and Costa Rica in the group stage.

Tickets for the England–Switzerland game are not yet on sale.

footballsoccer
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The key to making the most of your assignment abroad

Learn more about what employers can do to best support expat workers and their families.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Why people in Zurich burn a snowman every April
  2. 20 telltale signs you have gone native in Switzerland
  3. Tourists prevent forced deportation of man on Swiss holiday flight
  4. Here’s what annoys people about their neighbours in Switzerland
  5. Swiss snowman’s head takes 20 minutes to explode…and predicts poor summer
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/04
Swiss schools
19/04
Another "new car advice thread"
19/04
America Expat in St Gallen
19/04
Ps4 parental control help!
19/04
American in Zurich
19/04
Rent Deposit VAT
View all discussions

Noticeboard

05/04
Deutsch englisch sprachtandem
27/03
Looking for a room
21/03
Web Services Development
12/03
Tired of not speaking the language??
06/03
Mbody Personal Training
26/02
Cleaning help
View all notices
Advertisement